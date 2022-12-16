Read full article on original website
Jamie Lopez Dies: ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE TV‘s Super Sized Salon and the founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account, which shared the news alongside a slideshow of photos honoring Lopez. “On behalf of the...
Brian Geraghty on What to Expect From ‘1923’s Rip Wheeler, Cowboy Zane Davis
The fiercely loyal ranch foreman of 1923, Zane Davis, was described to Brian Geraghty as the Yellowstone prequel’s Rip Wheeler. When asked by TV Insider if there is anything Zane wouldn’t do for Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) and their family, the answer was a swift “no.”
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: D.B. Woodside Needs Rescuing in Season 4 Premiere (PHOTOS)
9-1-1: Lone Star is getting an angelic visit (sort of) in the Season 4 premiere. Lucifer‘s D.B. Woodside is recurring this season, and he’ll first be seen in the Tuesday, January 17 episode, in the middle of one of the 126’s rescues, as seen in the photos Fox has released.
‘Home Economics’: Eddie Cibrian Makes Tom Jealous in First Look (PHOTOS)
Home Economics is introducing a starry wedge between Marina (Karla Souza) and Tom (Topher Grace) in the winter premiere episode, arriving Wednesday, January 4 as Eddie Cibrian guest stars. In an exclusive first look at the installment titled, “Gallon of Milk, $4.35,” Tom is letting his emotions get the best...
Hallmark Stars Share Which of Their Movies Should Get Sequels (VIDEO)
What could be better than romances to fall in love with during the holidays? Getting to see what comes next for those relationships in a Hallmark movie sequel, of course!. Every year for the holiday season, Hallmark Channel (with “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (with “Miracles of Christmas”) roll out new film after new film, some as part of a franchise (such as Come Home for Christmas) and even a couple sequels. In recent years, we’ve got The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, as well as The Nine Kittens of Christmas, to follow up The Nine Lives of Christmas. One of 2022’s offerings, A Cozy Christmas Inn, was essentially a sequel to Christmas Under Wraps.
Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Star Was 55
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany on ABC‘s General Hospital and its spin-off series General Hospital: Night Shift, has died at age 55. The sad news was broken by her close friend Octavia Spencer. The soap actress passed away on December 19, according to an Instagram post from Spencer, stating: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️.”
‘B&B’: Heather Tom on Why Katie Is Ready to Move ‘Beyond’ Bill & Her ‘Honest’ Dynamic With Carter
Heather Tom’s Bold and the Beautiful character Katie Logan is a top public relations executive at Forrester Creations but she could also pursue a career as a psychic if she wanted to. The youngest Logan sibling accurately predicted to ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that if her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) were ever available, Bill would shift his focus from her to her older sibling.
‘Jack Ryan’ vs. Rogue Russians, Emily Still in Paris, Saluting Paul Simon, Seeking Treasure in Graceland
John Krasinski as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is back for a third season of international intrigue. Also hoping the third time’s a charm: the Netflix romcom Emily in Paris. CBS airs a concert tribute to living musical legend Paul Simon. The trail of clues in the Disney+ spinoff National Treasure: Edge of History leads to Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.
Tamara Braun Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ & Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos
Tamara Braun, who plays the role of Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives, is leaving the NBC soap opera after almost two years since returning to the streets of Salem. The multi-time Daytime Emmy winner confirmed her exit on Instagram ahead of Tuesday’s (December 20) episode. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Want All-Music Edition of Show — See Ken Jennings’ Reaction
Jeopardy! is no stranger to spin-offs, from its celebrity versions to its numerous tournaments, but what about an all-music episode of the show? Well, if Ken Jennings gets his way, fans could one day see an all-singing, all-dancing edition of the long-running game show. The topic came up after a...
‘Loki’: Disney+ Teaser Unveils First Look at the God of Mischief in Season 2 (VIDEO)
Loki fans get excited! The God of Mischief is gearing up for Season 2 of the Marvel Disney+ series in a new teaser for what’s heading to the streaming platform in 2023. The 30-second promo previews more than a few highly-anticipated titles, including the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, Marvel’s Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) focused series Secret Invasion, and the upcoming Star Wars title Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson, among others.
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
‘Snowfall’ Sets Sixth & Final Season Premiere Date at FX
FX is preparing for the beginning of the end of its long-running series Snowfall. It will officially debut its sixth and final season on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Along with announcing the premiere date, FX has also revealed that the season will open with two installments of the 10-episode final season and released new images including a still of star Damson Idris and specialized key art. In addition to debuting on FX, episodes of Snowfall‘s final season will be available the next day on Hulu.
Alex Cross TV Series Adds ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Star Siobhan Murphy
Siobhan Murphy, a Canadian actress best known for playing Ruth Newsome in the mystery drama series Murdoch Mysteries, is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. As reported by Deadline, Murphy will star opposite Aldis Hodge (Black Adam) in the thriller series created by Ben Watkins, based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project comes from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.
Rachael Ray Shows Off Holiday Decorations Two Years After Her Home Burned Down (VIDEO)
Rachael Ray is getting in the holiday spirit, showing off her fabulously decorated New York abode two years after she and her husband John Cusimano’s home burned to the ground. On Monday’s (December 19) episode of The Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef took viewers inside her home, where...
Mariah Carey in Concert, a ‘Real Sports’ Roundtable, a Less-Than-Chipper ‘Chippendales’
Musical Christmas diva Mariah Carey performs a two-hour holiday concert special from Madison Square Garden. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel convenes a roundtable for a 2022 retrospective. Tensions and financial pressures mount in a pivotal episode of Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales docudrama miniseries. Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 19-25): ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 19-25.
