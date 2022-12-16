Read full article on original website
Catherine Goblirsch
69 year old, Catherine Goblirsch, of New Ulm, passed away on Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Ulm. Private burial will be at a later date in the New Ulm City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 am Thursday at the church. Livestreaming of the funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday on Minnesota Valley Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Betty J. Henke
Betty J. Henke, wife of David, age 75, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, Minnesota. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
CHARLES SIEVERT
85-year-old Charles J. Sievert of Gibbon passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Glenfield’s Care Center in Glencoe. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Moltke Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21st at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – GIBBON Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service at the Church on Thursday.
Dorothy R. Neuman
Dorothy R. Neuman, age 94, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Medical Center. Funeral Service will be Wednesday December 28, 2022 at 10:30AM at Faith United Methodist Church in Sleepy Eye. Visitation will be Tuesday December 27, 2022 from 4:00PM-7:00PM at the Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Rev. Gerhardt Miller will be officiating. Interment will be at the Home Cemetery in Sleepy Eye.
Nancy Kosel
Nancy Kosel age 71, of Sanborn, passed away on December 15, 2022, at Olivia Rehabilitation Center in Olivia, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 20, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield and will continue on from 10:00am until 11:00am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn on Wednesday. Service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Sanborn, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00am. The clergy will be Pastor Ethan Boese. Interment will be at the in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, in Sanborn.
NEW ULM BUSINESS OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
The nominees for New Ulm’s Business of the Year have been announced by the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce. The nominees for large business of the year are NUVERA, Christensen Farms and GSM. The small business of the year nominees are Fuel Graphics Company, New Ulm Real Estate and Bank Midwest. The businesses of the year will be announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting January 26. They will also recognized the Tourism Person of the Year. Those nominations were due today (Tuesday).
NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE GETS AWARD
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has received an award for its charitable work. The sheriff’s office was presented this year’s Guardian’s of the Flame award that recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies who have contributed to the statewide success of Special Olympics Minnesota. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office participates in a variety of events for the state Special Olympics including the polar plunge in St. Peter. The sheriff’s office has raised over $1.2-million in support of Special Olympics. They received the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference.
