DBR: Monday, December 19th, 2022
Baylor men were finally back in action last night after a seemingly endless break for finals. The Bears won 65-59. Freshman Keyonte George leading the team in scoring with 19 points, while Adam Flagler also contributed 12 points. The Bears will be back in action tomorrow night against Northwestern State.
Armed Forces Bowl Statistical Preview
Happy holidays everyone! This Thursday, Baylor travels ninety miles north on I-35 to Amon G. Carter Stadium to face off against the Air Force Falcons in the Armed Forces Bowl. While many Baylor fans may be disappointed in how the regular season ended, having the opportunity to win a bowl game should not be taken for granted. This will be Baylor’s 27th bowl game in its history, and if they win, only their 15th ever bowl victory!
2022 Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor Bears vs. Air Force Falcons
Coffey, Fank & Peter do their duty and bring you a Preview Podcast of the Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor.
