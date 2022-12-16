ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Jenkins says lost luggage means she cannot perform at Pope’s concert

By Connie Evans
 5 days ago

Katherine Jenkins has said she may have to pull out of performing for Pope Francis at a concert in Rome after accusing British Airways of losing her luggage.

The Welsh classical singer, 42, is due to perform at the Pope’s annual Christmas concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione on Saturday.

Jenkins shared her despair over the lost luggage on Twitter on Thursday, writing: “OMG! @British_Airways have lost my bags AGAIN!

“I’m supposed to be singing tomorrow for the Pope’s Christmas concert in Rome.

“I feel so let down as I will not be able to perform. Please sort this out.”

In response to the post, the official British Airways Twitter account replied with a tweet asking Jenkins to send a direct message and contact details so the company could attempt to track down her lost luggage.

Jenkins is no stranger to performing for high-profile individuals having previously performed for popes as well as at a number of royal occasions in the UK including the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2016 and as part of the celebrations over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

In September, it was announced she had become the first artist to record the new national anthem God Save The King after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman for British Airways said: “We’re doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The Independent

Royal experts suggest solution to help family members escape ‘gilded cage’

A slimmed-down monarchy could help reduce some of the issues experienced within the royal family, two expets have argued in the wake of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary.In the bombshell series, the couple make a series of allegations against the royal family, suggesting major rifts between the Duke of Sussex and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, in addition to other senior members of the family.In one episode, Harry claims that his brother “screamed” at him during negotiation talks at Sandringham in 2020, where the family gathered to discuss the Sussex’s potential exit from royal duties.Now, two constitutional...
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury addresses royal rift over Harry and Meghan

The Archbishop of Canterbury has commented on Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family following the couple’s explosive Netflix documentary.Last week, the final three episodes of the series dropped on the streaming platform, charting the couple’s decision to step down from their roles in the royal family and move to California.Among the claims levelled against the royal family in the documentary, Harry and Meghan detailed everything from tense meetings with other senior members of the family and living in “small” palace grounds to Meghan’s legal case against Associated Newspapers and their ongoing battles with the tabloid media.In one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘There goes the knighthood!’: Lee Mack pokes fun at Prince Edward during Royal Variety Performance

Lee Mack poked fun at Prince Edward during his opening monologue at the Royal Variety Performance.The stand-up comic hosted the annual celebration at the Royal Albert Hall, which was broadcast on Tuesday (20 December) and attended by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.In his opening speech, Mack welcomed the audience to the show, before addressing Edward, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II’s children.“I’ve got three kids,” he told the audience. “The youngest is the naughtiest. It’s always the youngest that’s the trickiest, isn’t it?“No disrespect,” he added, while the camera cut to a laughing Edward and wife...
The Independent

Jeremy Clarkson vows to ‘be more careful’ as Meghan column gets 12,000 complaints

Jeremy Clarkson has pledged to be “more careful in future” after his comments about Meghan Markle and others in a newspaper column drew more than 12,000 complaints.The former Top Gear presenter wrote in The Sun that he dreamed of the day the Duchess of Sussex would be made to parade naked through Britain while the crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.The 62-year-old wrote that “everyone who’s my age thinks the same way”.His remarks were widely condemned by celebrities including John Bishop and Carol Vorderman, along with public figures such as Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who was...
The Independent

Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan

The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
The Independent

Prince Harry to be interviewed by journalist who prompted Meghan’s ‘not OK’ comment in 2019

The Duke of Sussex is recording a new interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby to publicise his forthcoming memoir, according to reports. Spare, which has been ghost-written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer, is expected to contain more revealing insights into Harry’s experience of growing up as part of the royal family and his subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle and move to the US. Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the...
The Independent

‘What a guy!’ Catherine Zeta-Jones says husband Michael Douglas is ‘fine’ with her love for another man

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joked that her husband, fellow actor Michael Douglas, is just “fine” with her love for another man in the news right now.The Welsh actor made her admission following Argentina’s victory over France during the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday (18 December).Sharing clips of the South American team winning the football tournament to Instagram, the 53-year-old can be heard in the background loudly singing: “Ole ole ole!”. In the caption, the Chicago actor declared that the match was “the best I have ever seen, ever!!!”.She continued: “Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I...
The Independent

Man refuses to switch seats to sit next to girlfriend on flight after holiday from hell

A man refused to swap seats to sit beside his girlfriend on a flight after “she kept complaining” on holiday. The 21-year-old man shared the story on Reddit, asking readers what they thought of his behaviour.In the popular subreddit called “Am I the A**hole (AITA)”, the user titled his post: “AITA for not switching seats with some lady on the plane to sit with my girlfriend?”Explaining the situation, the American user says he and his girlfriend travelled to Ohio for a few days after finishing their exams. But, during the break, “she starting finding things to complain about,” he said.Using...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Kate takes on Colonel of Irish Guards position from William

The Princess of Wales has become Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband, Buckingham Palace has announced.This comes as the Palace also revealed that the King’s Birthday Parade, known as Trooping the Colour, will be held on June 17 in central London.The King and the Prince of Wales will ride on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Kate and the Queen Consort, will watch from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.Buckingham Palace said three members of the family have been appointed Colonels within the Foot Guards, including Camilla as...
The Independent

Diana’s ex-butler Paul Burrell receives apology and damages over phone hacking

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has been given a public apology and substantial damages from the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper over phone hacking and “repeated invasion of his privacy”.Mr Burrell, a friend and confidante to Diana, Princess of Wales, brought legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) after he was targeted by private investigators instructed by the publisher and had his voicemails intercepted.At the High Court in London on Tuesday, lawyers for Mr Burrell said MGN – which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and The People – had agreed to pay substantial damages plus his legal costs,...
The Independent

Emily in Paris costume designer reveals season 3 wardrobe had 14,000 items to choose from

The third season of Emily in Paris has officially debuted on Netflix, along with its iconic fashion looks.Emily in Paris, which premiered its third season on 21 December, follows American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she moves to the French capital. Season three picks up after the season two finale cliffhanger – which saw Emily’s British boyfriend Alfie choosing to stay in Paris for her.Much like past seasons, these new episodes are also full of many high-fashion, avant-garde and all around eccentric wardrobe choices. Speaking to People, award-winning costume designer Marylin Fitoussi revealed how Emily’s fashion has...
The Independent

Hugh Jackman reveals how therapy has helped him through unresolved childhood trauma

Hugh Jackman has spoken out about his mental health, with the actor revealing how therapy helped him through his childhood trauma.The 54-year-old noted that therapy has helped him through some of his past experiences during a recent interview with Australian publication Who magazine. He also said it allowed him to manage unresolved trauma related to his mother, Grace McNeil, who left him when he was a child and moved to England. “I just started it recently. It helped me a lot,” he said, via Today. “We all need a village.” Jackman added that it was helpful talking to “someone...
The Independent

Aisling Bea praises ‘heart and patience’ of food bank volunteers

Aisling Bea has praised the “heart and patience and emotional intelligence” of food bank volunteers during the cost-of-living crisis.The Irish comedian and actress, 38, hosted a food drive and charity fundraiser for the Hackney Foodbank at the Bill Murray Comedy Club in London on Wednesday.Speaking at the event, Bea told the PA news agency: “I think a lot of food banks around Britain and in Ireland are predominantly run by people who have so much heart and patience and emotional intelligence, like a lot of care workers also have. View this post on...
The Independent

One in five British families moving Christmas dinner to watch King’s speech

One in five British families are reportedly planning to move their Christmas dinner to watch the King's Speech. The poll carried out by Vitality health insurance reveals that 2pm will be the most popular time Britons will tuck into their dinner. People from Brighton, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London were most likely to plan their meal around the broadcast. King Charles III's speech will be a historic event, with it being the 74-year-old's first Christmas address. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceDancing King: Charles dances with holocaust survivors ahead of HanukkahKing Charles and Queen Consort visit Harrow community kitchen for afternoon tea
The Independent

Channel 4’s Christmas message to be AI-generated and delivered by a robot

Channel 4’s alternative Christmas message will this year be generated entirely by artificial intelligence, the broadcaster has announced.The message will be delivered by Ameca, one of the world’s most advanced robots.The broadcast, which will run after the King’s annual Christmas message at 3pm, will see the robot speak about the highs and lows of 2022.During the address Ameca will also respond to questions about humans.She is due to say that human-kind should be “neither happy nor sad” about the past year and “take it as a learning opportunity, a chance to change the way we think about the world and...
The Independent

Brian Blessed remembers Mike Hodges’ ‘powerful personality’ following death

Brian Blessed has praised Mike Hodges for his “powerful personality” and “brilliant imagination”, following the director’s death at the age of 90.The British actor, who starred in Hodges’ 1980 cult-classic film Flash Gordon, praised his “great perception” while directing.Hodges died at his home in Dorset on December 17, his longtime friend and producer of Hodges’ 2003 outing I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Mike Kaplan, told various media outlets.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, Blessed said of Hodges: “(He had) a very powerful personality and a joyful, cheerful, brilliant imagination.“(Flash Gordon)is  the only film, apart from Henry V...
The Independent

Irish language film on Oscar shortlist

An Irish language film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international film category.An Cailin Ciuin (The Quiet Girl) is one of 15 movies that were shortlisted in Los Angeles on Wednesday.The final list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in January.Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, the film, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.YES!!! Rinne sí é, tá #AnCailínCiúin ar an ngearrliosta! She did it! #TheQuietGirl by @ColmBairead has made it onto @TheAcademy #InternationalFeatureFilm shortlist -...
The Independent

Anita Rani admits showing ‘side ass’ on Strictly was ‘terrifying’

Anita Rani has revealed that showing “side ass” during her 2015 appearance on Strictly Come Dancing was “terrifying”.The Countryfile presenter opened up about clothing and sexuality during a recent interview on the Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA podcast.When asked whether the often revealing outfits that form part of the Strictly uniform took her out of her comfort zone, she replied: “Every single one.”She explained: “Like the first one I wore... I'm not someone who is particularly slinky or sexy. That terrifies me. And also I don't believe that makes a woman sexy, I've always said confidence does.“The first outfit they put...
The Independent

Black Prince who changed course of English history may have died differently than previously believed

The Black Prince may have died of malaria or even inflammatory bowel disease rather than chronic dysentery as is commonly believed, according to a new study.The death of Edward of Woodstock, known as the Black Prince, at the age of 45 in 1376, is said to have changed the course of English history.He was the eldest son of King Edward III of England, and heir apparent to the throne.Edward, who earned distinction as one of the most successful English commanders during the Hundred Years’ War and was heralded as the greatest English soldier ever to have lived, died before his...
The Independent

Brian Blessed pays tribute to Flash Gordon director Mike Hodges

Brian Blessed has paid tribute to Mike Hodges, who directed him in the film Flash Gordon.Hodges, who also directed Get Carter and The Long Good Friday, died, aged 90 on Saturday (17 December),The news was announced by Mike Kaplan, Hodges’ longtime friend who produced his film I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead in 2003.Blessed appeared on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme, where he said Hodges had “a very powerful personality and a joyful, cheerful, brilliant imagination”.He said that 1980’s Flash Gordon is “the only film, apart from Henry V with Kenneth Branagh, that I raced to the studio to...
The Independent

