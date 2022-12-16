ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas Jam Concert this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jazz legends are returning to the Hostess City this weekend for a holiday performance and jam session. It’s a decades old Christmas day tradition in Savannah. The Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Jam Concert is happening Sunday. The executive director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, joined...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

BigShots Golf is coming to Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Topgolf competitor, BigShots, is coming to Pooler. Pooler City Council voted unanimously on Monday. This comes after speculation that Topgolf, or something similar, could be part of the Mosaic development. This is a developing story. Check back with WJCL for more...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

How to make seasoned perlow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored their final top teacher of the month for this year. Memorial Day Teacher Jonathan Barnes was awarded the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month award on Monday. The Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher for their...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Marines prepare for special holiday delivery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a few weeks each year one building at Hunter Army Airfield is transformed into something that looks more like Santa’s workshop than a US Marine facility. “I think the elves have a little more manpower, but we definitely get a little bit of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Damp, cool Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be damp and warmer, with lows in the low to mid 40s. There will be showers around, so go ahead and plan on giving yourself extra time to get where you need to be! It will be a cloudy and damp for most of the day with highs only in the upper 40s.
SAVANNAH, GA

