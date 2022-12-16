Read full article on original website
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Georgia Southern golfer will recieve invite to play in 2023 Masters
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An Eagle will receive an invite to play in the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Ga. Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, was the runner-up in the 122nd U.S. Amateur meaning he receives an invite to play in arguably the most prestigious tournament in golf.
Christmas Jam Concert this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jazz legends are returning to the Hostess City this weekend for a holiday performance and jam session. It’s a decades old Christmas day tradition in Savannah. The Savannah Jazz Annual Christmas Jam Concert is happening Sunday. The executive director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, joined...
BigShots Golf is coming to Pooler
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Monday morning headlines. Topgolf competitor, BigShots, is coming to Pooler. Pooler City Council voted unanimously on Monday. This comes after speculation that Topgolf, or something similar, could be part of the Mosaic development. This is a developing story. Check back with WJCL for more...
How to make seasoned perlow
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A perlow was once a simple one-pot rice dish that was made to feed a crowd, but now you can elevate it anyway you want. That’s what the folks from Two Chefs Gullah Geechee Restaurant in Savannah do - and they showed Morning Break how to turn comfort food into a Christmas Eve entrée.
Exchange Club of Savannah honors teacher of the month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Exchange Club of Savannah honored their final top teacher of the month for this year. Memorial Day Teacher Jonathan Barnes was awarded the Grainger Nissan Teacher of the Month award on Monday. The Exchange Club of Savannah tries to recognize a local teacher for their...
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
Marines prepare for special holiday delivery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a few weeks each year one building at Hunter Army Airfield is transformed into something that looks more like Santa’s workshop than a US Marine facility. “I think the elves have a little more manpower, but we definitely get a little bit of the...
From Georgia Southern to Aerojet Rocketdyne: December graduate finds her wings
Graduating senior Lydia Poole began her college career as a first-generation student on Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus in Savannah. Originally seeking a mathematics degree, Poole changed her major to mechanical engineering right before classes started. “I love mathematics,” Poole said. “But I changed to mechanical engineering because I...
Savannah Belles Ferry will run as bus bridge service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Area Transit’s Savannah Belles Ferry will run as a bus bridge service. Passengers drop off and pick up will be at Congress and Bull St. to the Westin, every 30 minutes.
Holiday evening candlelight tours at the Davenport House
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of Savannah’s historic homes are decorated for the holidays. It is also a time for the Davenport House Museum to step back in time for a look at a 19th-century end-of-year celebration.
Major changes coming to Ulmer Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Springfield has released a rendering of major changes coming to Ulmer Park. According to the city, the renovation will include new restrooms, new playground equipment and a renovated picnic area. But it will also include changes to the ballpark and an entirely new pavilion area.
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
INTERVIEW: Spiva Law Firm donates helmets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local lawyer has made gifting helmets to children one of his life’s missions. For weeks now we’ve been collecting toys for WTOC’s annual Toy Drive and thanks to you we’ve collected a lot of toys and bikes. He dropped off dozens...
Silent Night foster program with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is asking you to help them spread holiday cheer. They need people to give shelter dogs and cats a warm place to call home for the season as they wait to find their fur-ever families. Kayla Imler and Connor Kilch...
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
South Carolina officials monitoring weather closely as travel volume increases
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The highway patrol and local airport say they’re monitoring the weather closely as travel volume picks up this week to see what impacts could be. “Here as long as it stays dry, if it’s cold its really no issue. The big thing will be having passengers check their connecting flights, so if they’re flying from here to Charlotte or something like that just check that because the ripple of effects of this weather will be felt more seriously in other places than here,” Jon Rembold said.
Damp, cool Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning will be damp and warmer, with lows in the low to mid 40s. There will be showers around, so go ahead and plan on giving yourself extra time to get where you need to be! It will be a cloudy and damp for most of the day with highs only in the upper 40s.
Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire hosting outdoor Christmas movie night
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro have the chance to start the week of Christmas with some holiday classics. The Statesboro Police Department and Statesboro Fire are joining forces with some local sponsors for an outdoor movie night. How’s this for a lineup A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the...
