KOMU

Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats

COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes. The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's...
KOMU

Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director

COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
kwos.com

Increase in Influenza A cases at Columbia-based MU Health Care

Columbia-based MU Health Care is seeing a spike in influenza A and other viral infections, which is causing some longer-than-normal wait times at facilities. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that they’re experiencing higher numbers of patients at University Hospital’s emergency department, at the three Columbia quick cares and at the Urgent Care on South Providence.
KOMU

Curators hire outside consulting firm to 'push Mizzou Athletics forward'

COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators says it has hired an outside consulting firm, Huron, to help identify areas that university can further invest in to "achieve athletics excellence." In a news release Tuesday, the Curators said it will cost $540,000 for Huron to provide a complete assessment...
KOMU

Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams first and made some fun sports references.
Columbia Missourian

Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance

Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
KOMU

City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan

COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
KOMU

Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
KOMU

Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax

COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 21

State agencies prepare for snow and dangerous cold; AAA provides tips to keep safe on roads. Ahead of potentially hazardous weather, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is developing its plan for what it calls the "busy" week ahead. MSHP currently has a shortage of troopers, in terms of positions...
krcgtv.com

Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his resignation...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Government offices closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, city services affected

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Government offices – including the City of Columbia, Jefferson City and Cole and Boone counties -- will be closed for the upcoming holidays.  Emergency services will operate as normal. COLUMBIA The Columbia City Council voted to cancel its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, which will be its only meeting The post Government offices closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, city services affected appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com

Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
