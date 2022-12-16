Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
KOMU
Two Columbia Boy Scouts will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism
COLUMBIA - A total of 16 individuals will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism including Columbia Boy Scouts Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener. Back on June 25, 2021, the two boys helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning from Hinkson Creek floodwaters. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting,...
KOMU
Local group kicks off Hanukkah with crafts and treats
COLUMBIA - People marked the start of Hanukkah with arts and crafts at the Columbia library Sunday afternoon. Families colored drawings of menorahs, painted wooden dreidels, and ate traditional Jewish foods like Latkes. The event was hosted by Chabad of MU and Mid-Missouri, a group that aims to support Columbia's...
KOMU
Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director
COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
kwos.com
Increase in Influenza A cases at Columbia-based MU Health Care
Columbia-based MU Health Care is seeing a spike in influenza A and other viral infections, which is causing some longer-than-normal wait times at facilities. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that they’re experiencing higher numbers of patients at University Hospital’s emergency department, at the three Columbia quick cares and at the Urgent Care on South Providence.
KOMU
Curators hire outside consulting firm to 'push Mizzou Athletics forward'
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators says it has hired an outside consulting firm, Huron, to help identify areas that university can further invest in to "achieve athletics excellence." In a news release Tuesday, the Curators said it will cost $540,000 for Huron to provide a complete assessment...
Bird flu leads to death of 19,000 turkeys in southern Missouri
A virus that is highly contagious and fatal to poultry could cause the price of turkey to go up.
KOMU
Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams first and made some fun sports references.
Columbia Missourian
Raising City Council pay could foster diversity, savvier governance
Is $500 a month enough pay for a Columbia City Council member?. Some members of the council say yes, but other members — as well as others with political and local knowledge — believe raising pay would attract better-qualified, more diverse candidates that would allow the council to govern more effectively.
KOMU
MDC invites Missourians to drop off their Christmas trees for habitat improvement
MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees in order to aid the habitat improvement around central Missouri. It is advised to remove all decorations from the tree and drop it off at the MDC Central Regional office to everyone...
KOMU
City of Columbia to determine updates on Homeless Service Center Plan
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia will host a pre-council meeting Monday night to call for order to the Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan and renew the Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement. The Second Amendment to the Social Services Provider Agreement aims to provide protection and shelter from...
kcur.org
Two new Kansas City-area legislators are breaking barriers in the Missouri House
Two newly-elected Democratic state representatives will be taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Missouri, next month. Jamie Johnson will represent House District 12, which includes Parkville and other parts of Platte County north of the Missouri River. Anthony Ealy was elected in House District 36 in southern Jackson...
KOMU
Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
KOMU
Columbia and Jefferson City to consider recreational marijuana tax
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Jefferson City will review a proposal to tax recreational marijuana Monday evening. Both city councils will review a 3% tax on recreational marijuana after Missouri voters approved an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. The measure to tax recreational marijuana would appear before Columbia...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 21
State agencies prepare for snow and dangerous cold; AAA provides tips to keep safe on roads. Ahead of potentially hazardous weather, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is developing its plan for what it calls the "busy" week ahead. MSHP currently has a shortage of troopers, in terms of positions...
krcgtv.com
Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his resignation...
Government offices closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, city services affected
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Government offices – including the City of Columbia, Jefferson City and Cole and Boone counties -- will be closed for the upcoming holidays. Emergency services will operate as normal. COLUMBIA The Columbia City Council voted to cancel its Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, which will be its only meeting The post Government offices closed Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, city services affected appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
