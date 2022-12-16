Read full article on original website
OHA offers free telehealth appointments for COVID medication eligibility
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon Health Authority has a new program to improve access to COVID-19 treatment. In partnership with Color Health, OHA is providing free telehealth appointments for those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness. Through this program, any person in Oregon, regardless of health insurance status, can make a no-cost telehealth appointment with a clinician. The clinician will determine whether the individual is eligible to receive COVID oral antiviral medication.
Top fisherman catches 7000 fish, wins $70K in conservation reward program
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pikeminnow angler participating in the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program won almost $70,000 as part of a conservation project. Northern pikeminnow are significant predators of Oregon's native fish, consuming millions of young salmon and steelhead every year and threatening the population. Nearly 1,200 people registered...
Oregon continues to prepare for winter weather as holidays near
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland area - and Oregon as a whole - continues to prepare for snow, ice, and freezing rain ahead of the holiday weekend. Record-setting cold temperatures are expected to accompany the precipitation. On Tuesday the National Weather Service in Portland issued a Winter Storm Watch...
New emergency rule expands boundaries of Japanese beetle quarantine
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- An emergency rule has been put in place to expand the boundaries of the initial quarantine of the Japanese beetle. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) filed the emergency rule on Dec. 15. WSDA says the internal quarantine is part of a three-pronged effort to eradicate...
Oregon House Republicans release statement criticizing ban on gas-powered vehicles
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday the Oregon House Republicans released a statement following the approval of a rule to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. The ban will not affect cars already on the road or the purchase of used gas-powered cars, but car dealers will have to start by selling a certain percentage of new zero-emission vehicles at increasing annual increments until 100 percent of new sales are zero-emission vehicles.
Warm Springs Tribal Police search for missing endangered 18-year-old
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Police is asking the public for more information to help bring an 18-year-old home for the holidays. LeBron Boise vanished from the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 14, and is considered endangered due to current weather conditions and comments by Boise about self-harm and suicide, says police.
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
'Tragic accident': Washington woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Hawaii
HONOLULU — An investigation into the disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington woman in Maui concluded that she was involved in a fatal shark attack while snorkeling. The collaborative investigation was put forth by the Maui Police Department (MPD) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The woman...
Oregon follows California, bans the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035
PORTLAND, Ore. — The end is near for gas-guzzling vehicles in Oregon. Officials today voted in favor of banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The rule approved by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality follows standards set by California and will phase out these sales over the next 12 years.
NY governor signs bill requiring employers to list salary range in job descriptions
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed a bill requiring employers to list salary ranges for advertised jobs and promotions. In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for...
Travel impacts expected Thursday & Friday with snow and freezing rain
PORTLAND, Ore. — Over the next 36 to 48 hours, the weather in western Oregon and southwest Washington will begin to dramatically change. Cold arctic air will make its way into the area Wednesday and more of it will begin pouring out of the Columbia River Gorge. Dangerous travel...
Arizona family remembers hard-working father killed in Rhode Island highway crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — An Arizona family is heartbroken after a deadly crash on Interstate 95 north in Rhode Island early Friday morning. Loved ones described 58-year-old Adrian Morales as a generous, funny, hard-working father who loved to sing. His family told WJAR he was headed to Boston for...
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Pet owners: it's about to get 'dog-gone' cold!
OREGON — With a cold front headed our way in the Pacific Northwest, take time now to think about those delicate family members: the pets. Cold east winds are expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, driving the wind-chill down to the single digits, or colder, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.
