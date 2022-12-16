Read full article on original website
Warrensburg Man Arrested for Drug Distribution, DWI
On Monday at 6:52 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Broadway and Missouri on a vehicle with no license plate lights, and the driver was driving carelessly. Investigation determined that the driver was intoxicated by drugs. A subsequent search led to the discovery of drugs in an amount consistent with distribution. There was also a firearm located in the vehicle.
Man dies in overnight shooting in Independence
Independence police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Monday near East Pacific Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KCK police: 1 person shot to death Sunday in 4000 block of Lloyd Street
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said Monday that its detectives were investigating a deadly shooting that occurred shortly before 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street.
mycouriertribune.com
2 killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY — Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Clay County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred as a southbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by James C. Massa, 73, of Excelsior Estates, crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street. The Ford SUV struck a 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven northbound by Victoria Kohler, 88, of Lawson.
KMZU
Chillicothe man sentenced in federal court for firearm charge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Chillicothe man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms he stole from a local business. Marcus R. Brown, 27, was sentenced on Monday to 9 years and 4 months in federal prison without parole. In March, Brown pleaded guilty to being...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted in back-to-back criminal damage trials
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has been convicted in back-to-back trials of criminal damage to property and battery on law enforcement. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez says juries in two separate trials convicted John Timothy Price, 34, of Lawrence for incidents that happened in September 2021.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Company Warned For dumpster Fire
A report of a dumpster fire at 120 Batta Street Saturday summoned Chillicothe firefighters. The call came in at 6:19 pm and the firefighters arrived in two minutes to find two dumpsters of trash on fire. Seven-hundred-fifty gallons of water was used to put out the fire. The fire crew was on the scene for about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Man killed by police in Belton during armed disturbance
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Belton Police Department officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the armed disturbance call on Hargis Street just west of North Scott Avenue. There they found a man with a handgun and ordered him to drop it. When he refused to follow officers’ orders, one of the officers used a Taser on him, according to police.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Police ID suspect shot, killed by suburban KC officer
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said. The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles south of Kansas City. The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.
Families of homicide victims in Kansas City cope with loss during holidays
In 2022, there have been 167 in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the latest data kept by the city's police department.
mycouriertribune.com
Fatality crash victim IDed as Holt teen
CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality crash that took the life of a teenager Wednesday, Dec. 14. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Jacob A. R. Craig of Holt. According to a press release from Sarah Boyd, the sheriff's office's public relations...
kchi.com
Cameron Woman Arrested By Troopers
A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Thursday in Clinton County. Forty-five-year-old Courtney F Simmons was arrested for alleged DWI was processed. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
kchi.com
Booked On Parole Warrant
A Chillicothe man was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday afternoon on a parole warrant. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports 27-year-old Detrii Dean Hyatt was arrested at about 4:30 and booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is held with no bond allowed.
