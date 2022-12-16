Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
AZFamily
City of Scottsdale will no longer bring water to Rio Verde Foothills community
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills homes could be without water in less than two weeks. That’s because the City of Scottsdale no longer plans on hauling water to these homes come Jan. 1 as part of its drought management plan. “You think about having...
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border
In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
How feds use charities to hide the true cost of the US border crisis
The border is on fire, and despite the Supreme Court issuing a temporary stay keeping Title 42 in place, the situation remains catastrophic. It makes sense for Americans to blame President Biden for this; indeed, polling indicates a majority reject his open-border policies and hold him responsible for what they’re seeing every day from our southern border. But the dirty little secret is that Biden could not have accomplished this on his own. His administration needed assistance — and slowly but surely, the light is starting to shine on who is providing it. That help has come from a vast network of non-governmental...
AZFamily
Biden administration asks to end Title 42 policy
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
AZFamily
Arizona responds to Biden administration’s latest stance on Title 42
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to let the pandemic policy known as Title 42 expire after Christmas. They want the policy to remain in place until December 27 for operational reasons during the holiday weekend. Even with Title 42 still in place, Monte...
AZFamily
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
