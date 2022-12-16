ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border

In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
How feds use charities to hide the true cost of the US border crisis

The border is on fire, and despite the Supreme Court issuing a temporary stay keeping Title 42 in place, the situation remains catastrophic. It makes sense for Americans to blame President Biden for this; indeed, polling indicates a majority reject his open-border policies and hold him responsible for what they’re seeing every day from our southern border. But the dirty little secret is that Biden could not have accomplished this on his own. His administration needed assistance — and slowly but surely, the light is starting to shine on who is providing it. That help has come from a vast network of non-governmental...
Biden administration asks to end Title 42 policy

Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet.
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a construction project that may have caused you traffic headaches near 32nd Street and Shea in north Phoenix. Eventually the Drought Pipeline Project will be able to provide water to more than 400,000 people in the event of shortages of Colorado River water. It will be able to carry water the city of Phoenix has rights to from the Salt and Verde rivers.
