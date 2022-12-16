Read full article on original website
krwg.org
Artist moves public art project to NMSU property
Kathy Morrow is a Las Cruces resident and an artist who created a public rock sculpture across the Tortugas Dam. Her art had to be moved due to upcoming construction plans, but with the help of volunteers, her artwork is being reconfigured in front of the NMSU Golfcourse Clubhouse. Morrow...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces hosts fun and festive winter event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of Las Cruces is hosting a fun and festive winter event this evening. The celebration is called Farm-La-La. It is happening at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum at 4100 Dripping Springs Road. The public is invited to attend the...
El Paso Icons That Belong In the Texas Radio Hall of Fame
When you think of the greatest names in radio, Howard Stern, Casey Kasem, Wolfman Jack... these are all names that are some of the greatest & most respected in the business. Huge names that would belong in a radio hall of fame. In fact there IS a Texas Radio Hall...
El Paso Elementary School Surprises Student with ”Ringing of the bell” Parade
For cancer patients, the “ringing of the bell” ceremony is a HUGE milestone in their cancer journey because it means that they are cancer free!. For little Aiyanna and her parents, her “ringing of the bell” ceremony was one that they will never forget!. I first...
El Paso is Home to the Best Pancakes in All of Texas
The humble pancake is one of my favorite breakfast foods; but then again, I'm a breakfast lover so it should be a no-brainer that I love pancakes. Sure, there are many who prefer waffles, but I lean more towards pancakes, and if you're looking for the best pancakes in all of Texas, well look no further than the city of the 915.
Third UNM student charged in connection to Nov. 19 shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – A third University of New Mexico student was charged with multiple felonies on Friday in relation to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on UNM’s campus on Nov. 19 that involved New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake. 19-year-old Eli’Sha Upshaw was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two […]
KVIA
EPISD responds to safety concerns at new northeast El Paso PK-8 school
EL PASO, Texas -- Bobby Joe Hill Pre-K-8 is one of the El Paso Independent School District's new, consolidated elementary and middle schools. The school was placed on lockdown briefly Thursday after reports of a weapon on campus. This lockdown came as several security issues prompted people connected to the brand-new school to contact ABC-7. “There's a lot of concerns from teachers...they feel very unsafe and kids feel unsafe," a former employee of the district said.
KVIA
Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
KVIA
Temperatures begin to drop this week
EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures in the Borderland begin to drop this week. The highs will be in the mid-50s throughout the El Paso area while Dona Ana sees temperatures in the low 50s. The overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s with Thursday morning dropping down to 27. There is...
elpasomatters.org
Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso
More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
El Paso News
Parts of the Borderland will see wintry mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, which will help keep the temperatures slightly warmer. The low at the airport will be 31, 28 in the valley. The north breeze will range from calm to 10 mph. FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Dec. 18
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store
If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
KFOX 14
Police make arrests after carjacking, pursuit in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials said a carjacking and pursuit was reported in Las Cruces Monday morning. Police officers said they have made arrests. The intersection of Valley and Amador is closed as officials investigate. No other information was reported. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First day of winter starts this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is ready to kick off the first day of winter Wednesday of this week. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 60s, upper 50s as we welcome the new season. A strong system is forecast to bring a very cold...
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
cbs4local.com
Tips for using 'buy now, pay later' when shopping online
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the feature.
