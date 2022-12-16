How to watch the Morocco vs Croatia World Cup 2022 third-place playoff online from anywhere

The third-place play-off of the World Cup 2022 will take place between Morocco and Croatia, with the two Mediterranean teams meeting to see who will come third in the quadrennial football event.

Some may be sad that the third-place play-off is Morocco vs Croatia, as both have been considered the underdogs of the World Cup, so their absence from the final means that there's no chance of a major upset in the last game.

But both teams are likely still pleased to have gotten this far — it's the furthest Morocco have ever progressed in the World Cup — and both will probably be going out with a bang. So expect some great football.

This guide will walk you through how to watch the Morocco vs Croatia World Cup third-place play-off from anywhere around the world.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia in the US

The Morocco vs Croatia game is going to be quite early, kicking off at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

The main channel airing the game is Fox, which you can watch using cable or on live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Sling TV (PSA: the latter is the cheapest, as you only need the $40-per-month Blue plan). Another option is foxsports.com if you're fine using your computer.

You could also use Peacock , as for just $4.99 per month you can use the Premium plan which offers access to a simulcast from Telemundo, but you should probably know that this stream will be in Spanish.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia in the UK

Morocco vs Croatia starts at 3 pm GMT.

You can watch the game using BBC One, as the broadcaster's main channel is the one airing the game. If you don't have access to a TV, you can use any other screen by watching the match on iPlayer , as that lets you watch live channels.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Morocco vs Croatia game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Morocco vs Croatia: important information

When does Morocco vs Croatia kick off?

Morocco vs Croatia kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT.

That's 24 hours before the final, Argentina vs France, and after that the games are all finished.

Where does Morocco vs Croatia take place?

Morocco vs Croatia is happening at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

This 45,000-seater is one of the few Qatari stadiums which wasn't built for the World Cup, and the third-place play-off is its eighth and final appearance in the tournament.

What you need to know about the match

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and in the 2022 World Cup, Morocco has been a great example of this.

Despite only having progressed beyond the group stage in one previous tournament, and only having qualified for one other World Cup since the 90s, Morocco has had a fantastic tournament.

In the knockout round it beat both Spain and Portugal, ending Ronaldo's World Cup progression in the latter case (and many other great players too, of course). The African team couldn't beat France though, losing to it 2-0 in the semi-final.

Croatia has run the gauntlet too, beating Japan (which had a fantastic group stage run) as well as legendary team Brazil. The team is the defending runner-up, having come second in the 2018 World Cup, but it's still had an impressive World Cup 2022.

That is, until it lost to Argentina 3-0 in the semi-final in its biggest loss ever in a World Cup, which is what set the stage for this penultimate match.

Bookies are trending toward a Croatian victory, but it seems close, and the match really could go either way.