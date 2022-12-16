Marvel Comics March 2023 new comic books revealed, part 1

Marvel Comics is marching into spring with the first half of its March 2023 solicitations (which will uncharacteristically be split into two parts this time, with the second half coming later this month).

As the publisher shows off a chunk of its March 2023 titles, many of the new comics on offering have already been revealed, including March's plans for Avengers and Avengers Forever , the two core Avengers titles, which are currently in the midst of the 'Avengers Assemble' crossover which marks the end of writer Jason Aaron's run as head writer of the line.

And speaking of Avengers, previous spin-off title All-Out Avengers will end in January, relaunching in March as a five-issue limited series titled Avengers Beyond , which brings in the classic Secret Wars villain the Beyonder.

Then over in Venom's corner of the Marvel Universe, the Venom ongoing title will welcome artist CAFU as a new regular contributor starting in March. Meanwhile, March also brings a second volume of flashback title Venom Lethal Protector , with the new limited series pitting Venom against Doctor Doom.

Speaking of March limited series, The X-Cellent will also mark a new volume of the X-Statix spin-off title, which returns as a five-issue limited series.

And at the same time, Marvel's adorable super-pet Jeff the Landshark's fan-favorite It's Jeff digital comic will come to print as a one-shot in March, which collects all the previously released one-page comics in a single volume.

So check out all the March solicits and covers

Marvel March 2023 Spotlight comic books

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

JED MACKAY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DORMAMMU VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CHANGE YOUR REALITY!

Stephen Strange is back! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it's back to business as usual for the Sorcerer Supreme. Have your children fallen into a deep nightmarish slumber? Are demonic refugees invading your home? Is your husband possessed by a satanic entity? Then call Doctor Strange! Join Jed MacKay (MOON KNIGHT, BLACK CAT) and Pasqual Ferry (NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES, SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW, THOR) as they begin a new chapter in the life of the Master of the Mystic Arts!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIGHTCRAWLERS #2 (OF 3)

SI SPURRIER (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

100 YEARS SINCE THE SINISTER ERA BEGAN...

…WAGNERINE and her gene-spliced assassins are HOLY THIEVES, servants to a cosmic cult. Let the HEIST LITURGY be spoken! Loot the ashes of Asgard! Raid the tombs of Otherworld! Pick the pockets of the Marvel Universe and build the sacred weapon! And let us bear witness to the final fate of the First...the fallen fiend who was once known as NIGHTCRAWLER.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #2 (OF 3)

AL EWING (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

BATTLE OF THE X-PLANETS!

100 years from now, the Empire of the Red Diamond battles the Cosmic Coalition to decide the fate of a universe. One is the twisted creation of Nathaniel Essex. So is the other one. But between the two... there are rebels. Ororo lives, and her Brotherhood fights on – in an epic space battle that means life or death for everything that exists!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORAL X-MEN #2 (OF 3)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PUTTING THE "DIE" IN DIAMOND AGE!

Hail the Pax Krakoa! Or perish! But to this hell age is born a hero. Say hello (again) to Rasputin IV...but what can one good chimera do in a universe of sin? The first century of Sinister's plan has come to an end…and whether it's better or worse may depend on the symbol on your forehead.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Design Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA • Variant Cover by MIKE CHOI

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ASSASSIN OR X-MAN? THE DEADLY DAYS OF X-23!

LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from LOGAN and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she'll fight them tooth and claw!

Beset by NEW ENEMIES – as well as OLD FAVORITES! – and set during X-23's days as a member of X-MEN and X-FORCE, when she walked away from the island of UTOPIA to find where she truly belongs, join us for an ALL-NEW story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-23 #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by CRAIG KYLE & CHRISTOPHER YOST

Penciled by BILLY TAN • Cover by BILLY TAN

The full truth behind the young woman known as X-23 — who she is, where she came from and the exact nature of her relationship to Wolverine — is revealed! You think you know the story of X-23, but you have no idea! Expert geneticist Dr. Sarah Kinney has been tasked with creating a viable clone from DNA retrieved from the Weapon X project — but there's a problem, and the damage to the sample requires a creative solution. Against the express orders of her superiors, Kinney takes matters into her own hands. One way or another, subject X-23 will be brought into this world! The story of a modern-day icon begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-23 (2005) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Homage Variant Cover by Greg Land VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND Pink Blank Variant Cover also available

STORMBREAKERS Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

Variant Cover by BRIAN STELFREEZE • VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

GHOST-SPIDER'S LIFE TURNS UPSIDE DOWN!

Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?! Writer EMILY KIM (SILK) and artist KEI ZAMA (AVENGERS MECH STRIKE) take Gwen down a twisted path as she must stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #1 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VENOM VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BROCK VS. DOOM. 'NUFF SAID!

Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE returns with a brand-new story set in the sinister symbiote's past when brains — and Spider-Man — were still on the menu! This time, he's uniting with rising star FARID KARAMI to weave an epic, blockbuster story that will take Venom from the streets of NYC to the kingdom of Latveria as EDDIE BROCK is challenged like never before! What (or WHO) will Venom need to overcome the fiercest foe in the Marvel U? One thing's for certain, this monster's bringing the mayhem!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by NICK ROCHE

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VENGEANCE REAWAKENED!

In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet – himself! Be there for the start of a sprawling space adventure with shocking twists and turns in the saga of Cosmic Ghost Rider!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HELLCAT #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by InHyuk Lee

Leaping from the pages of CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL'S IRON MAN run, Hellcat is back! Patsy is back on the west coast, living in a demon house haunted by the ghost of her mother! When someone close to Patsy's inner circle is murdered, Hellcat becomes the prime suspect! Now Patsy must prove her innocence and evade both the police and the supernatural Sleepwalkers. To add to the perils she faces, her demonic ex Daimon Hellstrom shows up and that's never a good thing. A supernatural, superhero murder mystery!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HALLOWS' EVE #1 (OF 5)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS GREEN GOBLIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Hallows' Eve gets her own series!

Janine Godby's world has been blown up several times in her life, but this time. she has a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder. She's on the run from the police, but there's someone else after her too. Don't miss this breakout character break even bigger!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #66

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ULTRON VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 8 - THE FINAL BATTLE BEGINS!

In the dark heart of all that is, the battle to save the entire Multiverse is raging, featuring a cast of Avengers that staggers the imagination. Surely no foe from any universe would dare stand against such a force? Mephisto dares, as the full extent of his plan finally comes into shocking focus.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS FOREVER #15

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

WRAPAROUND CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY DAN HAINSWORTH

PAST/FUTURE CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS KANG VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: PART 9 - THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER!

The greatest battle in the history of the Multiverse is raging, featuring Avengers from throughout time and space, countless different versions of Captain America and Iron Man and the God of Thunder. Yet somehow, it all comes down to one Starbrand and one Ghost Rider, who unfortunately are the only Avengers whose powers don't seem to be working.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I AM IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

MUREWA AYODELE (W) • DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant Cover by JUANN CABAL

Beneath the red and gold armor is a hopeless romantic, a genius inventor, a war hero, a billionaire, an Avenger, a person, TONY STARK. Dynamic Duo Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande (MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD, IRON MAN #25 and AVENGERS UNLIMITED) unite again to journey through the rich history of IRON MAN – telling stories never seen before that are set in iconic eras of ol' Shellhead.

No better way to celebrate Iron Man's 60TH ANNIVERSARY than getting to watch him be the Earth's mightiest hero who we love so much. Kaiju battles under the sea, alien invasions in the desert, a rescue mission in outer space, all that and more are to be expected in this new series – ideal for readers new to Iron Man and longstanding fans of the Golden Avenger.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #9 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by DON HECK

Cover by JACK KIRBY The coming of Wonder Man! Simon Williams would one day become a stalwart Avenger and Hollywood action star. But in his classic debut, he is a brilliant inventor turned dangerous foe for the Avengers – his ionic powers making him strong enough to go toe to toe with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Giant-Man and the Wasp! But why has the newly empowered Wonder Man allied himself with Baron Zemo and his Masters of Evil? Can the Avengers find a way to shake his loyalty? And as Earth's Mightiest Heroes are lured to the Masters' compound, will everybody make it out of this confrontation alive – or will a hero make the ultimate sacrifice? The epic story of Wonder Man begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AVENGERS (1963) #9.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON – MARVEL TALES #1

RICK REMENDER (W) • JEROME OPEÑA & PEPE LARRAZ (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Ultron's full robotic rage is unleashed as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! In AVENGERS: RAGE OF ULTRON – an original graphic novel from the blockbuster team of Rick Remender, Jerome Opeña and Pepe Larraz – a classic victory for the Avengers becomes a nightmare years later! Ultron, the homicidal artificial intelligence so long devoted to ending life on Earth, has found a new world to conquer – one with its own horrific legacy. When Titan – birthplace of Thanos – falls, Planet Ultron rises in its place! Thanos' brother, Starfox, seeks the aid of his former allies – but the Avengers he finds are radically different from the ones he once knew!

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RED GOBLIN #2

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by InHyuk Lee

Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman • Variant Cover by TBA

WHO IS THE GOBLIN KING?!

A new GOBLIN KING reigns under the streets of New York – but who, or what, is this terrifying new leader of a resurgent GOBLIN NATION?! And why has he kidnapped Norman Osborn? And why has he siphoned off GALLONS of Osborn's goblin-serum-infused blood?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 (OF 5)

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Carlos GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by Steve Morris

Variant Cover by ZU ORZU • Pulp Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MYSTIQUE VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

DESTINY STRIKES YOUR FAVORITE X-MEN DUO!

Krakoa is on a precipice. Destiny alone can see what's coming – but the precog cannot act. For that, she'll need her adoptive daughter, Rogue. Husbands need not apply…but with mutant duties stealing Rogue away so much these days, Gambit is determined to make the most of the mission and put some Cajun spice back into their increasingly complicated love affair. He just has to make it out of the bar first. Powerhouse writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Millie the Spy) joins fan-favorite artist Carlos Gómez (X-Terminators, Amazing Spider-Man) for a thrill ride that'll lay bare some of Krakoa's biggest secrets!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

STORMBREAKERS Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

SPIDER-MAN GETS THE FRIGHT – AND FIGHT – OF HIS LIFE!

• RAIZO KODO and the clanless vampires of the FORGIVEN scour the underworld for the most dangerous ghouls and creatures known to man…

• But when former Sorceress Supreme SALOMÉ returns with a devastatingly devious plan, these moral monsters might run into more trouble than they bargained for…

• And mixed up in the middle of it all is the one and only AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN #1

TIM SEELEY (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by KYLE HOTZ

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

MUTANTS…OR MONSTERS?

• Beaten, broken and bruised after the destruction of SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN, the FORGIVEN desperately need a break…but, of course, there ain't no rest for the wicked.

• Body parts have mysteriously started washing up on the coast of Maine…and these extraneous organs call for help from the extraordinary X-MEN!

• But with former bloodsucker JUBILEE in tow, the team is risking more than they know…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MURDERWORLD: GAME OVER #1

Jim Zub & RAY FAWKES (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • Cover by Paco Medina

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

The grand finale! The big prize! Bodies are piled high and only one person can win it all! Arcade's darkest game comes to a close and anything can happen...especially if Natasha Romanoff has something to say about it.

Arcade's circus-style contests have been a punchline in the past, but writers Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jim Zub (AVENGERS, CONAN THE BARBARIAN) and artist Netho Diaz (THUNDERBOLTS, LEGION OF X) are here to put the "murder" back in "Murderworld." Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C) • Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD • Variant cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

It's the most clobber-filled title in the Marvel line, brought to you by the talented Steve Skroce, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe! It's the Thing's greatest adventure yet, with or without the Fantastic Four. In this issue, the Hulk and Ben are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #2

Tini Howard (W) • Vasco Georgiev (A) • Cover by Erica D'Urso

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

TWO CAPTAINS – ONE COUNTRY – AND ONE HELL OF A FIGHT!

Britain has a new champion — but don't be mistaken, she's been here for years. Morgan Le Fay is back for vengeance, and Captain Britain is first on her list! But where one captain fails, another may suffice…and Peggy Carter's got a right hook that would inspire the devil herself. Magical machinations and feral fisticuffs abound in Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev's continuing epic!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN #6

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• We met, possibly, the most important character in all of the Spider-Verse last issue.

• Shathra's big plan gets even bigger, and the last bit of hope is about to be crushed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #4

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Timeless Scorpion Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SCORPION VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

"TRIAL BY SPIDER" CONTINUES!

• Can MILES MORALES save everyone when he can't even save himself?! RABBLE's all-out assault has left SPIDER-MAN reeling, and he's about to spin his last web.

• Miles can't take much more…but Rabble's just getting started.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #11

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "kunkka" LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Marco Mastrazzo

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

CLETUS KASADY IS BACK!

Years ago, Peter Parker spurned the Venom symbiote and it created a monster. Last summer, Cletus Kasady spurned the Carnage symbiote similarly, willingly rejecting it in favor of forcing his consciousness into the deadly "Extrembiote" armor. You've seen what happened to the Carnage symbiote in the months that followed... Now watch on in horror and discover what happened to Cletus!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #17

AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

BEDLAM AND BEYOND!

Eddie Brock has faced down many monsters in his time, but few have been as terrifying as the one born of his own rage called BEDLAM! In this issue, witness Bedlam's return to the Garden of Time, and see what's become of Eddie Brock after DARK WEB!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #4 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

TIMELESS BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS BLACK CAT VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

As Mary Jane and Black Cat's adventures through Limbo continue, they learn even more about the mysterious dimension and domain of Madelyne Pryor. But the Goblin Queen isn't the only inhabitant of the deadly space between spaces – which is a lesson Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are about to learn the hard way.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #6

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C)

Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO • Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

• Young Miracleman has been found.

• Now what?

• One Miracleman decided to destroy the world and almost did. Another Miracleman decided to rebuild the world in his own image and DID IT. What will this Miracleman do?

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IT'S JEFF #1

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

JEFF THE LANDSHARK STARS IN HIS OWN FIN-TASTIC COMIC!

Since his very first appearance, Jeff the Land Shark has flooded our hearts like an adorable tidal wave! Now the ingenious, the extraordinary, the unbearably innocent Jeff embarks on his own adventures across the Marvel Universe! You thought it was safe doing laundry or going for a leisurely swim in the pool…but no activity can protect against Jeff's cuteness! Collecting the hit Infinity Comics series from the Marvel Unlimited app, this one-shot features a brand-new cover and tail...we mean tale!

48 pgs./ONE-SHOT/RATED ALL AGES ...$5.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #20

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON • VARIANT COVER BY Josh Cassara

PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT COVER BY BALDEÓN

TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS DARK PHOENIX VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LORD OF THE BROOD – PART TWO!

When the X-Men's close friend Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race he was both a part of and so different from. Now he is experiencing his own nightmare scenario – the Brood are killing his friends, and there is nothing he can do to stop it! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #47!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A)

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

TIMELESS JUGGERNAUT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS JUGGERNAUT VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY Ema Luppachino

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART FIVE!

Overwhelmed and trapped in the Brood's backyard, Captain Marvel and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. But the Brood let Carol through their clutches once before, and in so doing, created one of their worst enemies. They won't make that mistake again. Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #20!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99



(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #31

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Marvel Icon Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI • Variant Cover by PETE WOODS

Timeless White Queen Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS WHITE QUEEN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WEAPONS OF X!

BEAST will stop at nothing to protect KRAKOA as he sees fit. Having lost the faith of X-FORCE and WOLVERINE, there's only one mutant McCOY can turn to – himself! Join BEAST, BEAST, BEAST and BEAST, under the leadership of BEAST, into the new Krakoan era! WEAPONS OF X begins here!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SCARLET WITCH #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

INFINITY SAGA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

TIMELESS MEPHISTO VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS MEPHISTO VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

ENTER POLARIS!

When Polaris' visit to her sister's new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica! Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda's enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back…with a vengeance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #11

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Timeless Red Skull Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS RED SKULL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WHITE WOLF!

With Falcon incapacitated, Sam Wilson has vowed to make the White Wolf pay – by any means necessary. White Wolf still has a few tricks up his sleeve, but will they be enough to survive Captain America's rage?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #10

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

CAPTURED!

Captain America and the new Invaders are caught in the excruciating clutches of M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control. Can they escape before the Outer Circle completes its takeover of Manhattan – and acquires a weapon that could change the course of history? No matter what, one of them won't make it out alive…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #3 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

The king of the dwarfs has Mjolnir, the Lava Men are ready to erupt, and while the Avengers are all that stand between Earth and a fiery doom, Kang is picking the perfect moment to strike again.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND Someone has been manipulating the Avengers for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Here, now, this unseen individual is to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the shadows and into the light – and is revealed as the Beyonder! Something big is coming to the Marvel Universe...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY BOB LAYTON

Variant Cover by Arthur Adams • Variant Cover by Iban Coello

TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LEGACY MANDARIN VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

GENIUS, BILLIONAIRE, PLAYBOY…MADMAN?!

• Tony Stark has met his dark counterpart, and his name is Feilong!

• This mutant-hating industrialist is the new owner of Stark Unlimited, and that includes all of Tony's tech!

• Can a furious Tony keep his cool, or will vengeance get the better of him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY Chris Bachalo

TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS SUPER SKRULL VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

• The Fantastic Four are reunited and all is well...until their convoy is interrupted by NICK SCRATCH and SALEM'S SEVEN!

• It's an all-out magical BATTLE for SURVIVAL right there on the highway, and the Fantastic Four 100% fail to win it. That's right! This solicit isn't going the way you thought it would!

• As the truth of what happened is puzzled out, Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny and Alicia all realize that something more sinister has taken place, and their only hope of undoing it is an impromptu voyage into the unknown...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL #5

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C)

SLAPSTICK VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE BREAKS LOOSE!

Oh – did we not mention that the thing growing inside of Wade was Carnage? Because it is. And he's extremely done with hitching a ride with Wade and WANTS OUT NOW. Brace yourself, Wade – you're about to get ripped a new one!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #21

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by ALEX HORLEY

A sinister pied piper plays a deadly tune – one that spells death and chaos to all who hear it! Moon Knight and his companions are put in an impossible situation: How do you fight someone whose will is not their own?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GHOST RIDER #12

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • Cory Smith (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by TBA

BLOOD BROTHERS!

Danny Ketch is back – as this new, highway-melting chapter of Ghost Rider kicks into gear – so get ready for one HELL of a reunion. Both he and Johnny have changed significantly, and they'll hardly recognize one another as their paths converge to war!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #13

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS LEADER VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• After so much time suppressed deep within the Hulk's mind, Titan has emerged. And he's looking for a fight.

• And as Bruce unravels the true source – the true identity – of Titan, he knows destruction is the only option.

• So the Mind Palace must come down. But Bruce will need the help of some trusted friends to do it.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #32

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 3 VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY Nick Bradshaw

THOR VS. DOCTOR DOOM!

It's THOR against DOOM in a battle of wits, morals and, of course…might! Doom's latest plot lies deep in Asgard's history. And nothing, not even time itself, will stop him from getting what he wants…except maybe for Thor, who must pursue him to protect reality itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAREDEVIL #9

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA • TIMELESS ELEKTRA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS ELEKTRA VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

For over three years, Daredevil's life has been a living hell – between the Stromwyns, the Hand and his time incarcerated and exposed to ReCID. Now all of those dangerous forces are coming together and threatening everything Matt Murdock holds dear!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

