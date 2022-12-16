Read full article on original website
Christmas Plans Will Be Disrupted in Buffalo Because of Storm
We're only five days away from Christmas Day and now is the time panic starts to set in. Trying to buy those last-minute Christmas gifts, wrap presents, pre-make Christmas Eve and Day foods for parties and getting your work done before the long weekend. However, there's a gigantic and potentially...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
‘We are grateful beyond measure’: DeLand family speaks after son found safe in Spain
Ken DeLand, Sr. — his father — confirmed that his son was found safe in Spain after finally making contact with his son.
newyorkalmanack.com
Forest Rangers Called On To Recover Two Bodies From Upstate Backcountry
New York State Forest Rangers were called on twice this past weekend to recover deceased bodies from Upstate New York’s backcountry. On Friday, December 16th at 9 am, New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for Susan C. Mills, 59, of Elbridge, in western Onondaga County. Mills who was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road around noon Monday, December 12th and was reported missing Wednesday, according to State Police.
Miller's Thumb Bakery & Cafe brings house-milled breads, pastries to Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new bakery cafe in Tonawanda is bringing house-milled breads, sandwiches and pastries to the region, as well as a bit of education. Miller’s Thumb Bakery & Café opened at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at 258 Highland Parkway, formerly home to the Ken-Ton Federal Credit Union. By 2 p.m., the pastry section was wiped out and just a few loaves of fresh bread remained.
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
‘Very strange’: Friend of found student Kenny DeLand speaks on disappearance
MacCammon said he has a lot of questions to ask DeLand once he can get in touch.
2 Cities in Central New York Among Poorest in the Country
America is the land of opportunity. But in some cities, there isn't much to offer. Two in New York are among the poorest in the country with high poverty and unemployment rates. American News Reports released the list of the 10 Poorest Cities in the United States, and two in...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY
On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Schools Beginning To Close Ahead Of Massive Storm in Buffalo
As another potentially massive winter storm is heading straight for Western New York, some school districts in the 716 have already announced they are closed to help in preparation. Many people all over the area have been wondering if we would see a white Christmas holiday this year and based...
wearebuffalo.net
Western New York Could See 1-3 Feet of Snow on Christmas Weekend
After the last few days, Western New York will get a break from the snow and wind the first part of this week, which will be a welcomed change for residents. Christmas is this Sunday and as we know, many people have travel plans between now and Saturday. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has some curveballs for Buffalo, Western New York and much of the Great Lakes and Plains this upcoming weekend.
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
Niagara Falls man convicted on murder charge from 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man has been found guilty on a murder charge that occurred in February 2021, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Monday. Jamel Lyons was convicted for the shooting death of Allah Reese, also of Niagara Falls, on February 1, 2021. He is charged with second degree murder. “This […]
Over $1,000 raised for family of Nezamiyah White who died in tragic house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild. The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Lake Erie Makes a Big Deposit of Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Portions of southern Erie County measured between 1 and 2 feet of snowfall during the last 24 hours. This compared to the Rochester area which generally saw less than an inch of accumulation. This Lake Erie snow squall will likely bring another 6 to 10 inches in southern Erie County and 2 to 5 inches into portions of Wyoming County. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for communities south of Buffalo.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
1 dead in early morning blaze at Rochester Hills mobile home
A deadly fire that ripped through a mobile home in Rochester Hills has claimed the life of one man – a Vietnam veteran, according to neighbors.
13 WHAM
Our weather makes a U turn just before Christmas
Winter storm watches are out now from towns West of Monroe and Livingston counties beginning Friday morning. A combination of much colder air, strong wind gusts and lake effect snow will make travel unpleasant at times Friday evening through the weekend. As the weekend moves along snow will become more focused toward Buffalo and nearby towns.
A Big Lottery Winner In Western New York
While Christmas is still a few days away, there is at least one person who has already gotten a pretty amazing gift! It is a moment that we all hope for when we play the lottery and the dream has come true after this past weekend. There was a winning...
