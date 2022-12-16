Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Safah Explores Disease Features and Treatment Options for Chronic GVHD
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Hana Safah, MD, discussed chronic graft-vs-host disease in terms of diagnosis, phases, risk assessment, and treatment options. Targeted OncologyTM: Can you discuss some of the features of chronic GVHD regarding transplant source, organ involvement, and scoring?. SAFAH: We know that…with bone marrow transplant...
targetedonc.com
CAR T-Cell Combination Demonstrates Efficacy in Pediatric Patients With B-ALL
Treatment with CD19-/CD22-chimeric antigen T-cell therapy demonstrated durable remissions in children with relapsed or refractory B-acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to a phase 2 study. A new immunotherapy combination using 2 types of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells led to remissions in 99% of pediatric patients with relapsed B-cell acute...
targetedonc.com
Matasar Looks at Various Treatment Options in the DLBCL Setting for Transplant-Ineligble Patients
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Matthew Matasar, MD, MS, discussed the case of a patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who relapsed 18 months following frontline combination therapy. Targeted OncologyTM: What are some approved regimens for this patient with R/R DLBCL?. MATASAR: The GO29365 trial [NCT02257567] led to...
targetedonc.com
Circulating Tumor Cell Count Guide Frontline Treatment in Patients With mBC
Longer follow-up in the phase 3 STIC CTC trial substantiates that the CTC-based choice is safe in patients with metastatic breast cancer, according to investigators. Based on results from the phase 3 STIC CTC trial (NCT01710605), the use of circulating tumor cell (CTC) count as a guide to first-line treatment, either with chemotherapy or endocrine therapy, led to better overall survival (OS) compared with physician’s choice of treatment without CTC count for patients with metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer.1.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
ajmc.com
Lower Risk of Cardiovascular, Metabolic Outcomes Associated With Rituximab for Pemphigus Treatment
Patients with pemphigus reported lower risk of myocardial infarction and stroke, among other cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes, when treated with rituximab compared with the first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents azathioprine and mycophenolate mofetil. Rituximab may be a preferred treatment option vs first-line corticosteroid-sparing agents for patients with pemphigus who are at risk...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: McKay Covers First-Line Decision-Making for Metastatic RCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rana McKay, MD, and participants discussed the case of a patient with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma with favorable risk status. CASE SUMMARY. The patient is a 61-year-old man, married, and the father of 2 grown children, with 5 grandchildren who live...
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
targetedonc.com
Adagrasib Plus Pembrolizumab Shows Promising Efficacy in Certain Patients with Advanced NSCLC
Preliminary findings from the KRYSTAL-1 and KRYSTAL-7 trials show the potential for adagrasib in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with non-small cell lung cancer who’s cancer harbors a KRASG12C mutation. The combination of adagrasib (MRTX849) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) has shown a favorable safety and efficacy the first-line setting for...
targetedonc.com
FDA Accepts sBLAs for Enfortumab Vedotin and Pembrolizumab in Locally Advanced or Metastatic UC
For patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer, the FDA has accepted for priority review supplemental biologics license applications for enfortumab vedotin-ejfv and pembrolizumab. The FDA has accepted for priority review supplemental biologics license applications (sBLAs) for the combination of enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with...
reviewofoptometry.com
Vestibular Diagnoses Impact Visual Deficits
Be sure to test for vergence deficits following traumatic brain injury or other potential causes of vestibular dysfunction. Photo: Tamara Petrosyan, OD. Click image to enlarge. Little is known about the interrelations between dysfunction in the visual and vestibular pathways in patients with concussions and in those with vestibular disorders...
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
Comments / 1