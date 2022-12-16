Read full article on original website
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Chaney proves to be too much for Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary
Youngstown Chaney stretched out and finally snapped Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary to earn a 51-32 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Akron St Vincent - St Mary and Youngstown Chaney faced off on March 10, 2022 at Akron St Vincent - St Mary High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls rains down on Burton Berkshire
Chagrin Falls dumped Burton Berkshire 47-37 on December 20 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Burton Berkshire and Chagrin Falls played in a 36-31 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans designs winning blueprint against Hebron Lakewood
Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans dumped Hebron Lakewood 44-28 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans opened with a 17-4 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley busts Ashtabula St. John
Andover Pymatuning Valley showed it had the juice to douse Ashtabula St. John in a points barrage during a 57-33 win at Ashtabula Saint John on December 19 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 5, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Fairport Harbor Fairport in a...
richlandsource.com
Ravenna Southeast snatches victory over Windham
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Ravenna Southeast didn't mind, dispatching Windham 59-58 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 20. In recent action on December 9, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Windham took on Warren Lordstown on December 16 at Warren Lordstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field cancels check from Mantua Crestwood
Mogadore Field put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Mantua Crestwood in a 56-46 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 19. Last season, Mogadore Field and Mantua Crestwood faced off on November 30, 2021 at Mogadore Field High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern finds its footing in sprinting past East Canton
Malvern left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling East Canton from start to finish for a 65-43 victory on December 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Malvern jumped in front of East Canton 13-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Old Order Amish man sheds light on Swartzentruber defiance to Ohio's new buggy law
Eli Yoder left the Old Order Amish way of life when he was 18 years old, after getting caught riding a bicycle. He was soon to be baptized, but the elders and the bishop didn’t allow the ceremony to take place because he had broken the rule: no riding bikes.
