Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Shares Message About Finding 'Courage' After Kody Brown Split
Meri Brown has a message. Following the news that she has ended her decades-long relationship with Kody Brown, the Sister Wives star shared some words of wisdom via Instagram. "If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre. Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do," Meri began her message.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Explains Why She Ended Her Friendship With Meri
Christine Brown is opening up about her fractured relationship with her former sister wife, Meri Brown. In part one of the Sister Wives One-on-One special, the two women separately sit down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss not only their failed marriages to Kody Brown, but also their personal struggles as friends.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shuts Down Kody's Criticisms of Her: 'Don't Talk to Me Like That'
Christine Brown is done with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, the mother of six talks with host Sukanya Krishnan about her ex's comments throughout the past season, which documented their 2021 split. Christine took particular offense to Kody calling out her "bad behavior" as...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
KTVB
Rosie O'Donnell's Son Blake Proposes to Girlfriend on Broadway -- and 'Hillary Clinton Was There Too'
Begin the wedding planning for Blake O'Donnell! Rosie O'Donnell announced her 23-year-old son's engagement via Instagram on Monday. "last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!!" Rosie captioned a photo of Blake down on one knee in the aisle of a Broadway theater. The group was there to see The Phantom of the Opera.
KTVB
Priyanka Chopra Shares Holiday Photos of Nick Jonas and Daughter in New Jersey
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter is gearing up for the holiday season! On Monday, Chopra took to Instagram to show off moments from their daughter, Malti’s, pre-Christmas activities in New Jersey. "Perfect winter days ❤️ Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️,"...
KTVB
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Getting Along Ahead of First Christmas as a Blended Family
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are thriving as a blended family. A source tells ET that the five children between the married couple -- Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 -- "are doing great and get along effortlessly."
KTVB
Diddy Celebrates Twin Daughters' 16th Birthday With an Epic Party
Diddy went all out for his daughters' 16th birthday! The rapper celebrated the sweet 16 of his twins, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, over the weekend, and shared pics from the futurstic-themed bash to his Instagram account, along with a sweet message for his girls. "Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful...
KTVB
Why 'Yellowstone's Kai Caster Doesn't Believe Beth Knows About Rip Murdering Rowdy (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. The actor behind Yellowstone's Rowdy believes Rip is keeping a big secret from Beth. ET spoke to Kai Caster after his character's shocking murder on Sunday night's episode, and the actor revealed why he thinks Rip (Cole Hauser) has stayed quiet about his crime for years.
KTVB
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
KTVB
'Little People, Big World': Amy Reflects on 'Sad' Drama Over Family Farm (Exclusive)
Amy still has mixed feelings about working with her ex-husband, Matt, on his farm, given all the drama surrounding the property. In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy talks to her husband, Chris, about deciding to help out with pumpkin season on the farm, but says it's unlikely her and Matt's kids will go.
KTVB
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 7 Recap: Rip's Past Murder Is Revealed, Jamie Furthers His Gubernatorial Plot
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the seventh episode of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone is giving fans drama in both the past and the present. Sunday's episode of the Paramount Network series opens with a flashback to Rip's teenage years, in which he and Rowdy, the other boy who's after Beth's heart, are spending an uncomfortable night together outside.
KTVB
Nick Cannon Gets In the Holiday Spirit in New Photos Featuring Four of His Kids
Nick Cannon got into the holiday spirit during some festive photoshoots with his children. On Saturday, The Masked Singer host joined Bre Tiesi and their 5-month-old son, Legendary, during a visit with Santa. The Selling Sunset star shared a video featuring her and Cannon taking their baby boy to see Santa Claus. In the clip, which the 30-year-old captioned, "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Legendary sits on Santa's lap as his parents stand on opposite sides and smile for the camera. Legendary didn’t shed a tear during the photo op.
KTVB
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of The Specials, Dead at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of the English ska band The Specials, has died. He was 63. In a statement released by The Specials on Monday, the band said Hall died on Sunday, Dec. 18, after a brief illness. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a...
Comments / 0