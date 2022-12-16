Read full article on original website
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevityCJ CoombsCole Camp, MO
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years oldCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 20, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Saturday morning, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of US 65 Highway near Flat Creek on a vehicle because it failed to signal a lane change. A K9 Unit was ran round the vehicle to check for the odor of narcotics. There was a positive alert on the vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges are being filed through the Prosecutor on the suspect, who was not named in the report.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon at the Break Time near the intersection of Vandiver Drive and Paris Road. Columbia police tweeted that one man was shot. "We are responding to a shots fired incident in the 2400 block of Paris Road. Officers located one adult The post Large police presence at north Columbia gas station after man was shot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/19)
Recovered stolen property at Hwy C and NE 1201 Rd. Arrested Lesley Chesher, 55, of Clinton, on a 24-hour hold for Clinton PD’s victim tampering investigation. Motor vehicle accident 500 block NE 52 report taken. Death investigation 200 block SE 1201 Rd.report taken. Issued a citation to Brooke Zabrinski...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Suspect escaped handcuffs, stole police car prior to KCI officer shooting
Court documents say a Kansas City-area woman charged in connection with shooting of a KCI police officer escaped handcuffs and stole a patrol car.
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2nd individual charged in shooting that injured KCI officer
A Warrensburg, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a Kansas City International Airport officer injured on Friday.
Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began
The cause of a deadly fire more than a week ago in Chariton County is unclear, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office reports. The post Investigators unsure how deadly Chariton County house fire began appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Driving While High Law Coming Soon To Missouri
The passage of Amendment 3 in Missouri to legalize possession and sale of recreation marijuana to those 21 and over is posing law enforcement agencies with new issues. Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Scott Hines says testing drivers for alcohol is a fairly quick process. But testing for...
Three teenagers hurt in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — Three teenagers were injured after a crash in Miller County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Boeckman Bridge Road just north of Sage Brush Lane around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred when the driver, a 17-year-old...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
Versailles Woman Injured When Vehicle Hits Tree
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. —A Versailles woman was injured Friday in a crash on Route D. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ashley Bland, 19, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
