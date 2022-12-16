Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 9 notes
Here’s the list for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide. If we hear of any weather-related cancellations, we’ll update, but for now, here’s what we have:. DONATION DRIVES: Many holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue! The list in...
westseattleblog.com
Hanukkah celebrations, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Buoy, more for your West Seattle Sunday
Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo from Friday’s sunset. At sunset tonight, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, begins, and two public celebrations are part of today’s list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. WATCHING THE WORLD CUP: This morning at...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: First day with Santa and live music at West Seattle Thriftway
It’s a tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to feature Santa visits and live holiday music the week before Christmas. That all started today – Santa roamed the store 10 am to 1 pm, and Alex Baird is there playing holiday favorites until 3 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow on the way, and related notes
(Photographed near Me-Kwa-Mooks by Patricia Boiko) 10:05 AM: As reported this afternoon, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area, and that could mean several inches of snow by morning. Many areas still have some lingering from the weekend; today’s high only reached 34 (12 degrees below normal) so there wasn’t much melting. With the anticipation of potential overnight snow, we have a few announcements in already:
westseattleblog.com
RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early
The new city budget raises the fee for Restricted Parking Zone permits by almost 50 percent. SDOT notes that one RPZ neighborhood in West Seattle might want to renew a bit early to save money:. Readers who live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood [should] know about an opportunity to save money...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT UPDATES: Snow arrives mid-morning, after not-so-snowy start to the day
(We’re updating this story through the noon hour and will switch over to afternoon coverage after that – scroll down for updates) 9:44 AM: Thanks to Debra Salazar Herbst for the tip and photo from Alki – it’s snowing in north West Seattle. Here’s the “live”...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kraken-mania in Morgan Junction
Hottest ticket in town this morning: The Seattle Kraken pro hockey team’s mascot visit in Morgan Junction. That photo shows part of the line, which wrapped around much of the multi-business building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and California. Once you make it to the Kraken’s table outside Starbucks – you get to meet mascot Buoy:
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday morning info
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 19th. After some snow last night, be careful when you head out, as the cold temperatures have kept it around this time. Today’s forecast: Cloudy, high in the low to mid-30s, another chance of snow tonight, with a few inches potentially due tomorrow,
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CAT: Hiawatha – December 17, 2022 11:41 pm
My teenage boy and his friends found this small, young (4/6 months?) male cat ( all black) in Hiawatha park just now at 9:30 pm. Very friendly , came right up to them. Has a blue collar with a city of Seattle license If we don’t hear from anyone we will call the number on the license on Monday.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sign work east of West Seattle low bridge
Thanks to Mike for the photo and report from Spokane Street east of the low bridge: “Was biking through and thought I would share this. Looks like the city is swapping out some signs and is diverting traffic around. Just something for other drivers to be aware of.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Specialized bicycle
Our garage got broken into and our red Specialized Roubaix bike got stolen last night, most likely around 10:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m. by 32nd/Myrtle. My contact information is 754-234-7093. A police report has been filed – initial report number is T22031113.
westseattleblog.com
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Another double feature
Two more brightly lit West Seattle residences to show you:. Kimberly tipped us to her brother-in-law Dan Scott‘s house southwest of Morgan Junction, decked with more than 11,000 lights. Here’s a closer look at the centerpiece, the big tree of lights:. You’ll find all those lights at 4350...
westseattleblog.com
GRATITUDE: Winter Wander scavenger-hunt creator Alice Kuder reveals how it went and thanks helpers
Did you try the Winter Wander this year? Local realtor and community advocate Alice Kuder organized it for the third year and says that thanks to participating businesses, volunteers, and players, it was a ton of fun:. The West Seattle Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day event designed...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First snow showers
6:18 PM: The first snow showers have arrived in parts of West Seattle. We were just in The Junction and Alki, where what was falling ta the time was more like cold rain, but as we drove south into High Point, Westwood, Gatewood, and Upper Fauntleroy, we saw a dusting of snow on cars and planting strips. The National Weather Service forecast has chances of snow off and on for the next few days, though nothing massive is expected so far. Are you seeing snow too?
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Pamela L. Allen, 1959-2022
Family and friends are remembering Pamela L. Allen and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Our dear Pamela Lea Allen, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Seattle on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Pam was first...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three robberies, possibly related
Mike December 18, 2022 (6:28 am) I feel bad for the people threatened by deadly force. Activist politicians implementing laxed laws on crime and an activist judicial system has been a trainwreck for everyone. Pdavis December 18, 2022 (10:04 am) Thank you WSB for the descriptions of car and thieves...
Comments / 0