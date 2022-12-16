ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 9 notes

Here’s the list for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide. If we hear of any weather-related cancellations, we’ll update, but for now, here’s what we have:. DONATION DRIVES: Many holiday donation drives have already wrapped up, but others continue! The list in...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow on the way, and related notes

(Photographed near Me-Kwa-Mooks by Patricia Boiko) 10:05 AM: As reported this afternoon, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area, and that could mean several inches of snow by morning. Many areas still have some lingering from the weekend; today’s high only reached 34 (12 degrees below normal) so there wasn’t much melting. With the anticipation of potential overnight snow, we have a few announcements in already:
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kraken-mania in Morgan Junction

Hottest ticket in town this morning: The Seattle Kraken pro hockey team’s mascot visit in Morgan Junction. That photo shows part of the line, which wrapped around much of the multi-business building on the southwest corner of Fauntleroy and California. Once you make it to the Kraken’s table outside Starbucks – you get to meet mascot Buoy:
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday morning info

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 19th. After some snow last night, be careful when you head out, as the cold temperatures have kept it around this time. Today’s forecast: Cloudy, high in the low to mid-30s, another chance of snow tonight, with a few inches potentially due tomorrow,
FOUND CAT: Hiawatha – December 17, 2022 11:41 pm

My teenage boy and his friends found this small, young (4/6 months?) male cat ( all black) in Hiawatha park just now at 9:30 pm. Very friendly , came right up to them. Has a blue collar with a city of Seattle license If we don’t hear from anyone we will call the number on the license on Monday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sign work east of West Seattle low bridge

Thanks to Mike for the photo and report from Spokane Street east of the low bridge: “Was biking through and thought I would share this. Looks like the city is swapping out some signs and is diverting traffic around. Just something for other drivers to be aware of.”
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Specialized bicycle

Our garage got broken into and our red Specialized Roubaix bike got stolen last night, most likely around 10:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m. by 32nd/Myrtle. My contact information is 754-234-7093. A police report has been filed – initial report number is T22031113.
TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Another double feature

Two more brightly lit West Seattle residences to show you:. Kimberly tipped us to her brother-in-law Dan Scott‘s house southwest of Morgan Junction, decked with more than 11,000 lights. Here’s a closer look at the centerpiece, the big tree of lights:. You’ll find all those lights at 4350...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First snow showers

6:18 PM: The first snow showers have arrived in parts of West Seattle. We were just in The Junction and Alki, where what was falling ta the time was more like cold rain, but as we drove south into High Point, Westwood, Gatewood, and Upper Fauntleroy, we saw a dusting of snow on cars and planting strips. The National Weather Service forecast has chances of snow off and on for the next few days, though nothing massive is expected so far. Are you seeing snow too?
Remembering Pamela L. Allen, 1959-2022

Family and friends are remembering Pamela L. Allen and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Our dear Pamela Lea Allen, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Seattle on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Pam was first...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three robberies, possibly related

Mike December 18, 2022 (6:28 am) I feel bad for the people threatened by deadly force. Activist politicians implementing laxed laws on crime and an activist judicial system has been a trainwreck for everyone. Pdavis December 18, 2022 (10:04 am) Thank you WSB for the descriptions of car and thieves...
