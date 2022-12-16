ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team

Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Cubs aren’t close to done after signing Dansby Swanson

The Chicago Cubs are closing in on two more signings just a day after inking their new star shortstop, former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson is the free agent prize that was promised. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office finally put their money where their mouth is. Cubs...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel

I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Still waiting on news of catcher signing, first baseperson...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

'Mark Twain of Baseball,' Part 10

This post continues the saga of the 1907 Cubs, as told in excerpts from stories by Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," that appeared in the Chicago Tribune. Even after losing 4 games and tying 1 against the visiting Pirates during the final 4 days of June, the Cubs were 47-16-1 and took an 8-game lead into the series finale at the West Side Grounds on July 1.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Are you coming, Michael Conforto?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in out of the cold December air. The music and companionship in here should be warm. So glad you could join us. Let us take your coat for you. There are still a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Cubs are signing Dansby Swanson for seven years and $177 million

We entered this offseason hoping the Cubs would sign one of the four “big shortstops,” and now it has apparently happened. Swanson, of course, got married one week ago today and is currently honeymooning. Here’s his wedding as shown on his Instagram:. Swanson’s new bride, of course,...
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again

Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Announce Signing of Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal

Cubs announce 4-year deal with starter Jameson Taillon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days after the Cubs reached agreement with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson on a long-term contract, they officially announced the four-year deal they signed with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Team president Jed Hoyer said in October...
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

MLB, NBA and NHL unlikely to save struggling TV regional sports network: sources

Talks for MLB, the NBA and NHL to acquire the nation’s dominant owner of regional sports networks are faltering — raising the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing that could hasten a nationwide migration of sports fans away from cable TV, The Post has learned. As exclusively reported by The Post, Diamond Sports Group — which operates 21 Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks, or RSNs, that account for more than half the local broadcast markets around the country — has been in talks this fall to sell itself to the sports leagues for as much as $3 billion including debt. But Diamond —...

