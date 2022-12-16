Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Related
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman
UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent
After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cubs aren’t close to done after signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on two more signings just a day after inking their new star shortstop, former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson is the free agent prize that was promised. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office finally put their money where their mouth is. Cubs...
JD Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a 1-year, $10 million deal with JD Martinez. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez may no longer be the same...
WXIA 11 Alive
Dansby Swanson leaves Braves, inks 7-year deal with Chicago Cubs, sources say
ATLANTA — Braves fans will have yet another heart wrenching goodbye this offseason as they will be forced to say farewell to the second star to depart via free agency in as many seasons. Dansby Swanson, a hometown kid who was raised in Kennesaw, is leaving the Braves after...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel
I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ Swanson songs
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Still waiting on news of catcher signing, first baseperson...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
'Mark Twain of Baseball,' Part 10
This post continues the saga of the 1907 Cubs, as told in excerpts from stories by Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," that appeared in the Chicago Tribune. Even after losing 4 games and tying 1 against the visiting Pirates during the final 4 days of June, the Cubs were 47-16-1 and took an 8-game lead into the series finale at the West Side Grounds on July 1.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Are you coming, Michael Conforto?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the late-night get-together for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in out of the cold December air. The music and companionship in here should be warm. So glad you could join us. Let us take your coat for you. There are still a few tables available. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Cubs are signing Dansby Swanson for seven years and $177 million
We entered this offseason hoping the Cubs would sign one of the four “big shortstops,” and now it has apparently happened. Swanson, of course, got married one week ago today and is currently honeymooning. Here’s his wedding as shown on his Instagram:. Swanson’s new bride, of course,...
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Again
Second-year QB Justin Fields is having a sensational break-out year for the Chicago Bears, but what we are witnessing may be the only time we ever see it in his career. According to Chicago Bears reporter Patrick Finley, Justin Fields states that he does not plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every season and views the scrambling and running as a necessary evil.
Cardinals president John Mozeliak talks offseason, 2023 club outlook
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, there's nobody in St. Louis more scrutinized than Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. Every move, or lack of a move, from the team during the offseason is broken down by everyone in town. But Mozeliak and company have pulled off...
Cubs Announce Signing of Jameson Taillon to 4-Year Deal
Cubs announce 4-year deal with starter Jameson Taillon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Two days after the Cubs reached agreement with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson on a long-term contract, they officially announced the four-year deal they signed with starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Team president Jed Hoyer said in October...
MLB, NBA and NHL unlikely to save struggling TV regional sports network: sources
Talks for MLB, the NBA and NHL to acquire the nation’s dominant owner of regional sports networks are faltering — raising the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing that could hasten a nationwide migration of sports fans away from cable TV, The Post has learned. As exclusively reported by The Post, Diamond Sports Group — which operates 21 Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks, or RSNs, that account for more than half the local broadcast markets around the country — has been in talks this fall to sell itself to the sports leagues for as much as $3 billion including debt. But Diamond —...
Comments / 0