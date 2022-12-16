Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company that operates in Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days. BHP...
NASDAQ
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
The sustained decline of memory chip prices has punished Micron Technology (MU) stock, which has fallen some 40% in twelve months. Investors want to know if the bottom has been reached, and whether all of the bad news is already priced into the stock. The semiconductor giant is set to...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts Inc Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) shares closed today at 1.5% above its 52 week low of $138.79, giving the company a market cap of $8B. The stock is currently down 39.5% year-to-date, down 37.6% over the past 12 months, and up 45.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.1%.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
NASDAQ
5 Dividend Growth Stocks With Upside To Analyst Targets
To become a "Dividend Aristocrat," a dividend paying company must accomplish an incredible feat: consistently increase shareholder dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Companies with this kind of track record tend to attract a lot of investor attention — and furthermore, "tracking" funds that follow the Dividend Aristocrats Index must own them. With all of this demand for shares, dividend growth stocks can sometimes become "fully priced," where there isn't much upside to analyst targets.
NASDAQ
Nike (NKE) Q2 2023 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now the best time to chase Nike (NKE) stock? With the shares down 40% year to date and 35% over the past twelve moths, it’s hard to argue that Nike might be the most undervalued name in retail apparel. The global apparel and footwear giant can remove all...
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Slightly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous four sessions, with the Nikkei 225 staying below the 26,600 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, extending the sharp selloff in the second half of Tuesday after a surprise policy shift from the Bank of Japan.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
NASDAQ
Analysts Expect IJJ To Hit $115
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IJJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $115.09 per unit.
NASDAQ
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed the most recent trading day at $16.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as traders are indulging in bargain hunting after the recent heavy sell-off on recession fears. Some traders are reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns of aggressive interest rate hikes continuing in to the next year. Asian Markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
4 GARP Stocks to Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
Growth at a reasonable price or GARP is an excellent strategy to earn quick profits from investments. The GARP approach helps identify stocks that are priced below the market or any reasonable target determined by fundamental analysis. The strategy helps investors gain exposure to stocks with impressive prospects and trading...
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series HH Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (Symbol: BAC.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $24.47 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRK was trading at a 1.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.85% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed at $64.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) closed the most recent trading day at $139.38, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Target (TGT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
European Shares Gain As German Business Confidence Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks rose notably on Monday after last week's brutal selloff following hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Sentiment was underpinned after Chinese policymakers pledged to fine-tune COVID controls and boost the country's ailing property market. Investors also reacted positively to the latest...
NASDAQ
Blucora Announced Share Buyback Plan; To Reduce Size Of Board
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) gained over 13% in extended session on Monday after the company announced its plan to buy back $250 million in shares through a modified Dutch Auction tender offer in the first quarter of 2023. Blucora said it completed its previously announced sale of...
Comments / 0