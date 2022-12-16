Read full article on original website
McDonald's polyester uniforms have gone from workwear to high fashion
Audio will be available later today. A company from Finland is teaming up with McDonald's to turn old uniforms into 13 high fashion looks. They told Insider that the inspiration was McDonald's "cultural omnipresence."
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author and historian Mindy Johnson about her discovery that Bessie Mae Kelley was one of the earliest known women to hand-draw and direct animated films. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't?...
World Cup fans in Los Angeles turn out to celebrate Argentina's championship
In our coverage, we've heard what the World Cup sounded like in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and also now just in New York. Now let's go to Rocco's Tavern here in Culver City, Calif. Now this was the sound when one last penalty kick gave Argentina the win. (CHEERING)
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
The weird, wild and wonderful stories you might have missed this year
There's always room for a little more good news. As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to your end of year festivities. Here are a few bits...
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nick Miroff about his new series for The Washington Post focused on the opioid crisis and fentanyl. No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws
For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a number of free speech restrictions. The human rights community says the new legislation is threatening the country's democracy. NPR's Julie McCarthy has the story.
JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: In this era of global democratic retreat, Indonesia watchers say President Joko Widodo, who was reelected in 2019 on promises of inclusion, is not interested in hearing challenges to his government and is presiding over a Democratic backsliding. Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid says the new measure that criminalizes speech that attacks the honor or dignity of the president effectively gags the citizenry.
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday...
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
Why many Jews in the U.S. are conflicted about publicly celebrating Hanukkah
Hanukkah began last night. The Talmud directs Jews to not just celebrate the holiday but to do it publicly, placing their menorahs where passersby can see the lights. As Deena Prichep reports, with a rise in antisemitism, some American Jews are conflicted about making their identities so public. DEENA PRICHEP,...
