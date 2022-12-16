ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Today's story comes from Kate Baker. About 20 years ago, Kate, her husband Bob and their 2-year-old son, Neil, were on a flight to Europe. All of a sudden, Neil developed a fever and began having a seizure.
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with author and historian Mindy Johnson about her discovery that Bessie Mae Kelley was one of the earliest known women to hand-draw and direct animated films. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't?...
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past

NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nick Miroff about his new series for The Washington Post focused on the opioid crisis and fentanyl. No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws

For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
Indonesia has updated its criminal code with a number of free speech restrictions. The human rights community says the new legislation is threatening the country's democracy. NPR's Julie McCarthy has the story.

JULIE MCCARTHY, BYLINE: In this era of global democratic retreat, Indonesia watchers say President Joko Widodo, who was reelected in 2019 on promises of inclusion, is not interested in hearing challenges to his government and is presiding over a Democratic backsliding. Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid says the new measure that criminalizes speech that attacks the honor or dignity of the president effectively gags the citizenry.
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. Today is the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish celebration known as the Festival of Lights. The eight-day holiday...
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy

NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
