ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky lands top transfer QB Devin Leary of NC State

Kentucky has landed its replacement for quarterback Will Levis in the form of NC State quarterback Devin Leary, who committed to the Wildcats Tuesday. Leary, who has completed over 60 percent of his passes for over 6,800 yards and 62 touchdowns vs. 16 interceptions, is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

NC State lands commitment from transfer DB Robert Kennedy

Defensive back Robert Kennedy needed to find a defense he fit into and a defense with an immediate need as the grad transfer looked to make the move to Power Five football. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Kennedy found it during a weekend official visit to NC State. He announced is commitment to the Wolfpack Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel nation rocked the Garden!

In what was a “neutral site” game for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heel faithful made it feel as if the game was in Chapel Hill. This year’s CBS Sports Classic, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is one that UNC basketball fans will remember for quite some time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet

DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy