Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
Kentucky lands top transfer QB Devin Leary of NC State
Kentucky has landed its replacement for quarterback Will Levis in the form of NC State quarterback Devin Leary, who committed to the Wildcats Tuesday. Leary, who has completed over 60 percent of his passes for over 6,800 yards and 62 touchdowns vs. 16 interceptions, is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
NC State lands commitment from transfer DB Robert Kennedy
Defensive back Robert Kennedy needed to find a defense he fit into and a defense with an immediate need as the grad transfer looked to make the move to Power Five football. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Kennedy found it during a weekend official visit to NC State. He announced is commitment to the Wolfpack Monday.
BREAKING: Derrik Allen Joining Brother, Transferring to UNC
North Carolina bolstered its defensive back room with the commitment of former Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen on Monday. The 6-2, 212-pound safety is the older brother of current Tar Heel cornerback Marcus Allen and was in Chapel Hill this week for an official visit. "It really is like a...
Opponent scouting report: Elon Phoenix
The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers return to the friendly confines of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall tonight to face the Elon Phoenix. Here is what Elon brings to the table.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Tar Heel nation rocked the Garden!
In what was a “neutral site” game for the UNC basketball program, the Tar Heel faithful made it feel as if the game was in Chapel Hill. This year’s CBS Sports Classic, which was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is one that UNC basketball fans will remember for quite some time.
Future Duke basketball guard goes off in front of Jon Scheyer
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Amile Jefferson were in Fort Myers, Fla., on Saturday evening to check out a couple of future Blue Devils and scout other recruits at the annually talent-rich City of Palms Classic. They saw four-star small forward Darren Harris, who ranks No....
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet
DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
WRAL
Raleigh coffee shop displays stunning charcoal portraits painted by employee
Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to work in restaurants. But he has always loved art. He taught himself how to draw, and today his stunning charcoal portraits hang in the Raleigh coffee shop where he works. Yai grew up in Thailand and journeyed to America to...
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
cbs17
Triangle plumbers prepare for freezing pipes, urge homeowners to take precautions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Christmas is approaching this weekend, and with it, the possibility of subfreezing temperatures. Jason Litvak, general manager at Michael & Son Services, said they are expecting a higher number of calls as temperatures dip down into the teens later this week. “Once it drops below...
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
More than 30,000 candles recalled because they can burn too hot, jars can break
Advantage Sales & Marketing is recalling more than 30,000 of its Good Matters Three-Wick Candles because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said.
cbs17
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
247Sports
