Margaret Mae Ellis, 79, of Rayville, died unexpectedly Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home. Visitation with funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m., with services to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond.

RAYVILLE, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO