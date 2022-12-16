Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Former Grand Slam finalist Arnaud Clement doesn't believe Nadal should be viewed suspiciously after Roland Garros injection fiasco: "I have absolutely no doubts about the ethics of this player"
Former French player Arnaud Clement doesn't think Nadal's Roland Garros heroics should be called into question even if he played with a numb foot. Some have suggested that Nadal's heroics at the 2022 Roland Garros should be questioned because he played on a numb foot. Nadal took daily injections to dull the pain he felt in his foot allowing him to play the event. It's not entirely unusual to what athletes do in other sports to be able to compete.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal set to receive AS Sports Award for sixth time
Rafael Nadal had an amazing year in 2022 and for all of his efforts and achievments the Spaniard will get his 6th AS Sports Award. The Spaniard opened the year with an amazing comeback in the Australian Open final against Medvedev winning his 20th grand slam. He won his 21 at the French Open playing on a numb foot after taking daily injections. He was undefeated until the Indian Wells where Taylor Fritz proved better.
tennisuptodate.com
No off season in 2022 for Ruud due to Nadal exhibitions, set to stop after Australian Open: “We decided to just keep going”
Casper Ruud opted for a unique approach for the 2023 season as he will have his 'off-season' after the Australian Open as opposed to before the event. Most players have their off time when the season concludes with the final events in November. Ruud opted for a different approach as he continued playing tennis by joining Nadal on his exhibition Tour in South America. He's back already to playing and taking part in exhibition matches in the Middle East.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal adds new member of his coaching staff after Roig departure
Rafael Nadal parted ways with longtime coach Francisco Roig recently and how he's announced who will replace him on his team for the 2023 season. Nadal doesn't have just one coach but a team of coaches that work with him daily. It's become fairly common practice in tennis for players to have several team members and Nadal is one of them. A few days ago he announced the departure of Roig from his team and now he announced his replacement.
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Winning World Cup With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and 3 Sons: Photos
Celebrating with the ones who matter most. When Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, he was thrilled to commemorate the historic win with his family. After Messi, 35, led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986, the soccer player collected the best player statue and […]
tennisuptodate.com
"Taking the spot from someone else that really deserves it - Tennis fans upset over Venus Williams receiving a wildcard entry to 2023 Australian Open
Tennis icon Venus Williams has been given a wildcard entry for the 2023 Australian Open, which will take place in January. This information was made public on Sunday, 18 December. The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who made her tournament debut 25 years ago in 1998, will play in Melbourne for...
Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final
Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick...
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez reacts to winning Tennis Canada Women's Player of the Year Award: "It's not about how many times you get knocked down"
Leylah Fernandez was named Canada's Women's player of the year and she reacted to it with a lot of joy after enduring a very tough season overall. Fernandez had hoped 2022 to be the major breakout year for her after reaching the US Open final and it was going somewhat well. She was playing really well at the French Open but injured her foot which needed surgery and left her unable to play for a really long time. She wasn't able to do much after returning and she referenced that in her reaction to getting the award.
Golf Digest
A junior golfer asked Gary Player for an autograph—then got some legendary golf advice
ORLANDO — As Gary Player walked off the range, fresh off hammering his final few drives into the distance before his 9:08 a.m. final round tee time at the PNC Championship, he spotted a young boy in the crowd, holding a flag. "Come here young man," the 87-year-old Player...
tennisuptodate.com
Jamie Murray hails rise of British tennis stars ahead of 2023 season, believes more join likes of Norrie, Evans and Draper in making strides
As the Battle of Brits approaches, Jamie Murray talked about some of the young stars that played at the event and have come household names after that. British tennis is on the rise in recent years and we are seeing more and more players prove themselves on the highest of stages. It sort of started with Emma Raducanu who won the US Open albeit that was a historic event in the sense that something like that most likely won't happen again. Since then we've seen other players start playing good tennis such as Jack Draper.
tennisuptodate.com
"Fans of the game know Federer, Nadal and Serena Williams but don't know everyday else": Rennae Stubbs welcomes Netflix series on tennis
Rennae Stubbs has welcomed the Netflix tennis series explaining that most tennis fans know about the top players but don't know about anyone else. It's hard to deny that tennis is quite top-centric with most fans invested or mostly caring about the top players. It's not any different than any other sport it's quite evident in tennis. Stubbs seems to agree as she suggested that most tennis fans know about Federer, Nadal, Serena Williams but don't know the rest:
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs shocked at Pegula not winning Most Improved Player in WTA Awards: "What else has she got to do"
Jessica Pegula had an amazing year in 2022 and Rennae Stubs was shocked to see that she didn't win most improved player award. The award went to Beatriz Haddad Maia a worthy player of the award but Stubbs felt like Pegula was more deserving. It's a tricky one because in an ideal world, both would got it. Pegula improved quite a bit establishing herself as a regular top 10 player in both singles and doubles. She won trophies in both singles and doubles basically being the 3rd best singles player all year behind Swiatek and Jabeur.
tennisuptodate.com
Mike Tyson snubs Serena Williams to bestow 'Best Player in the World' crown on the American's rival
It’s common knowledge that Mike Tyson is an avid fan of tennis, given his daughter’s involvement in the sport. The former heavyweight champion is often seen in attendance at tennis matches. Moreover, he has a ton of respect for arguably the greatest tennis player, Serena Williams. Despite that,...
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams awarded 2023 Australian Open wildcard
Venus Williams is coming back to play some more tennis as the Australian Open announced that the veteran has been awarded a wild card entry into the main draw. There has been much speculation about Williams returning to tennis and she's going to do it. To be fair, she's always maintained that she'll keep playing as long as she's enjoying it and she's still enjoying it. She's only five years removed from making a final there so she might do some damage.
tennisuptodate.com
Jack Sock and John Isner set to play in Pickleball Team Championships amid current tennis v pickleball debate
Jack Sock and John Isner have nothing against pickleball and both of them will play in the Pickleball Team Championships. There has been an ongoing debate between tennis and pickleball as the latter sport gains more popularity in the US. We've seen many players come out in support of the sport that has a portion of tennis fans pretty annoyed.
tennisuptodate.com
Nick Kyrgios gives huge retirement hint ahead of promising 2023 season
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits winning a Grand Slam is one of his top goals for the 2023 season but also indicated he might retire if that happens. Kyrgios, 27, made his first Grand Slam singles final at this year's Wimbledon. In the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios competed extremely well against Novak Djokovic but in the end fell short to the Serb in four sets.
tennisuptodate.com
When does Coco Gauff begin her 2023 season?
American tennis sensation Coco Gauff will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 18-year old will enter the tournament as the top seed and is the only top-10 player competing. The World No.7 will be hoping for a strong start to the season, as...
tennisuptodate.com
Bouchard on her way to join star studded line-up including Djokovic, Kyrgios and Swiatek at World Tennis League
Eugenie Bouchard is on her way to Dubai where she'll take part in the World Tennis League next week alongside Djokovic, Kyrgios, Swiatek and more. The Canadian announced the news on her social media showing herself flying in what seemed to be first class. She was holding a glass of wine in the picture writing:
Comments / 0