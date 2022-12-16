ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found at Wayland Community Pool

WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were alerted to a racist message directed at a school staff member written in graffiti at the Wayland Community Pool, located next to the high school. The Wayland Police Department and Wayland Public Schools are actively investigating.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Center For Independent Living Advertising For Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Center for Independent Living (MWCIL) is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization in its mission to enhance the full participation of persons with disabilities in the community. The Center’s director recently died. The Center is a consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69

FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kathy W. Tirro, 75

Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program

FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy