Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission To Examine Framingham Police in January
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker announced today, December 21, 2022, a team of assessors from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is scheduled to arrive on January 16, 2023, to begin examining various aspects of the Framingham Police Department’s policies and procedures, operations and facilities. Verification by...
Framingham Public Schools To Receive $1.69 Million For Adult Education Services
MALDEN – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 20, announced historic funding amounts to adult education providers, awarding $250 million over the next five years. Adult education services will expand to new programs not currently funded and provide 5,000 total seats for adult basic education students and more than 16,000 for adult English learners.
Framingham Mayor & City Council Celebrate 100-Year-Old Vernice Moreno Gex
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council and Mayor Charlie Sisitsky presented Vernice Moreno Gex with a proclamation last night, December 20 to honor her 100th birthday on November 19, 2022. The Nobscot resident attended the City Council meeting last night where she was honored. Born in Yuma, Arizona, Vernice...
UPDATED: Hate Speech Directed at School Superintendent Found at Wayland Community Pool
WAYLAND – Hate speech was spray painted at the Wayland Community Pool, adjacent to Wayland High school. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were alerted to a racist message directed at a school staff member written in graffiti at the Wayland Community Pool, located next to the high school. The Wayland Police Department and Wayland Public Schools are actively investigating.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, December 20, 2022
1 Saint Bridget School’s annual Christmas Pageant is tonight at 6:30 in the church. 2. Today is the last day to sign up for a Christmas meal delivered by Framingham Police Association on Christmas Day. 3. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings: (remote unless otherwise noted):. Framingham Retirement Board at 10...
MetroWest Center For Independent Living Advertising For Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Center for Independent Living (MWCIL) is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization in its mission to enhance the full participation of persons with disabilities in the community. The Center’s director recently died. The Center is a consumer‑controlled, community‑based, cross‑disability, nonresidential private nonprofit...
Harmony Grove PTO Meeting Monday Night
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, December 19, Harmony Grove Elementary will have its PTO meeting at 7 p.m. It will be a very important meeting to talk about the academics of our students in relation to the IB program and the Science Fair, which will happen in January. PTO expects...
Framingham Police Summons Driver After Striking Stone Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have summonsed a driver after a crash on Winter Street yesterday afternoon, December 20. The crash happened at 487 Winter Street at 1:20 p.m. The driver hit a stone wall, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel ickens. There were no injuries. The driver was “summonsed for...
Musterfield Kids Give Framingham Police Officer Signed Hockey Stick
FRAMINGHAM Kids at The Musterfield presented Framingham Police Officer Chris Pisano with a signed hockey stick as a thank you for all the time he spends playing hockey and basketball with them. The kids said the street hockey and basketball tournaments are the most fun weekends of the year. The...
Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield, 69
FRAMINGHAM – Ellen Marie (Beatty) Corfield beloved daughter, wife, mother, and nana–died peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 17, 2022. She had been diagnosed with ALS 7-months prior. Born in Dorchester, MA, on November 1, 1953, Ellen grew up in Watertown. She met the love of her...
Natick High Graduate Sternick Earns Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University
NATICK – Sophie Sternick, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2023, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Sternick is a economics major and a graduate of Natick High Schoo. Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while...
Framingham Public Library Closing Early Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and its branch will close early on Saturday, December 24, due to Christmas. The Library will be closed on Sunday, December 25 and Monday, December 26, due to the holiday.
Coming in 2023, Temporary Platforms at Natick Center MBTA Station as Part of $36 Million Upgrade
Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, passengers at the Natick Center MBTA station will use temporary platforms at the east end of the station accessible from Washington Street. This change will be in effect through 2023. The $36.2 million project is expected to be completed in 2024. The Commuter Rail station...
Trooper & K9 Injured When Cruiser Struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON – Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit cruiser was struck from behind by a car while the cruiser was stationary in the breakdown lane today, December 19 around 1:44 p.m. The cruiser was hit while working a road detail on Route 495 southbound in Hopkinton. The Trooper and K9...
Kathy W. Tirro, 75
Kathy W. Tirro died on December 11, 2022. Born Kathleen Winifred Ford on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George (golf pro) and Mary Ford of Newton Highlands and the younger sister of the late Ellen (Ford) White of Acton. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ralph “Sonny”‘ Tirro.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in Dennison Avenue Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver after a 2-vehicle crash at Route 126 and Dennison Avenue on Thursday night, December 15. The 2-car crash happened at 7:34 p.m. at intersection. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. One driver...
Skate With Santa Returns To Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, the Framingham High girls & boys varsity program will welcome Santa Claus back to Loring Arena this year. The annual Skate With Santa is scheduled for Saturday, December 24 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The public...
PHOTOS: Giant Electric Menorah Lit on First Night of Hanukkah in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Congregation Bais Chabad of Framingham lit a giant menorah to mark the start of Hanukkah tonight, December 18. Rabbi Yakov Lazaros lit the new electric menorah, with the help of City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky. Mayor Sisitsky attended the event on the Framingham Centre Common with...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Central/Elm Intersection Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash yesterday at the intersection of Elm & Central streets. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:23 a.m. on December 19. Neither car was towed, but both had minor front-end damage, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. No injuries were...
Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program
FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
