"That's not our baby!" Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren.  My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Husband on wife: "Is it wrong to treat her poorly compared to my mom?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner for a lifetime takes patience, checking for shared values, loving the same things, seeing the future in a similar way, and always be prepared to support each other no matter what.
Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend.  The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
Dear Abby: My sister is mad I don't buy Christmas gifts for her 'fur babies'

DEAR ABBY: My sister doesn’t want children. I fully support her decision, and I’m happy she knows herself well enough to make it. She does, however, have what she refers to as her “fur babies.” She has a wonderful, generous heart and is very charitable. My children have been blessed by their aunt’s generosity.  see also Dear Abby: My wife left me for my best man My issue is: Lately, she has made a few comments about how I don’t bring holiday gifts for her dogs. It’s remarks like, “Well, my fur babies don’t get gifts from their aunt.” Am I missing something...
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
Stepfather on wife's kids: "They call me dad, and I'm uncomfortable"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A second chance to find the right partner often comes with a different set of relationships. Once a marriage ends, couples need to face making a new life for themselves, and having kids means each new partner will have to adjust to having them in their life.
Dad pretends to burn kids' Christmas gifts, 'Karens' fire back: 'That's abuse'

Can your Elf on a Shelf do this? A father has gone viral for his cruel and elaborate ploy to scare his children into behaving during the holidays. TikTok user @BennyG7070 posted the video, now with more than 24 million views on the app. “Christmas is coming, and here is a surefire way to ensure your little darlings are behaving proper,” reads the video caption, alongside an image of a room with a fireplace and a gift-wrapped box. The brief clip then depicts what appears to be a neatly wrapped Christmas present being thrown straight into the lit wood stove. “Wrap up some empty...

