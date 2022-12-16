Read full article on original website
I Ordered A Weighted Stuffed Animal For My Anxiety, And It’s Working
Last week I ordered a weighted stuffed animal — a pink dinosaur, to be specific — from Target. No, I wasn’t doing some early-ish Christmas shopping for the kids. This stuffie was for me. After what feels like a whole lot of failed attempts at working through the end of my childbearing years and the absence of a new baby in my house, I figured I would give this a go. And I kind of think it’s working.
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Family’s agony over 17 year-old mother who died after she was starved of oxygen giving birth
The parents of a 17-year-old new mother who died of a cardiac arrest after a traumatic C-section have called for ‘lessons to be learnt’ from her death.Teegan Barnard suffered a cardiac arrest around two hours after delivering her healthy baby boy, Parker, at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester on September 9, 2019.She was starved of oxygen and suffered a severe brain injury before being discharged from hospital to spend her final days at the family home in Havant, Hants.She died on 7 October, 2019, but she could have survived if her doctors had relieved air pressure in her chest caused...
Girl, 7, came home from school with mild cough - day later she was dead from Strep A
Grieving parents said they are “devastated” after their seven year-old daughter died the day after coming home from school with a mild cough. Hanna Roap died from the infection Strep A last month, one of at least seven children to have lost their lives to the illness in recent weeks. Her father Hasan Roap has now revealed how quickly the tragic events unfolded. Coming home from school on 24 November with a seemingly common symptom during winter flu season, her condition quickly deteriorated.Later that evening, Mr Roap gave her an antihistamine and her inhaler in the hope that it...
Grieving family’s warning to parents as ‘caring’ boy, 4, dies of Strep A infection
A grieving family of a child who died after contracting Strep A has issued a warning to parents. Muhammed Ibrahim Ali, aged 4, died at his home on Monday 14 November after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was given antibiotics to treat a rash and had a cough and stomach pains prior to his death.Yesterday, his funeral was attended by family and teaching staff alike from Oakridge School and Nursery in High Wycombe.Azra Ali, Muhammed Ibrahim Ali’s aunt, has since issued a warning to parents in a bid to spread awareness of the infection.“Whatever his body was trying to...
An 11-year-old girl cried blood for a week, stunning doctors
An 11-year-old girl had shed tears of blood for weeks. An 11-year-old Indian girl had shed tears of blood. Her concerned mother reportedly told hospital personnel that the phenomenon was ‘horrifying.’
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
Dear Abby: My daughter married a narcissist
DEAR ABBY: My daughter is married to a textbook narcissist. He’s controlling, easily offended and creates drama out of the most innocent scenarios. There is never enough you can do for him, and he never gets enough praise. We have put up with him for the sake of a relationship with my daughter and three grandchildren. My daughter adores him and goes along with everything he dishes out. She has no friends except online. He alienated all her friends and has tried to distance her from her family as well. Before her marriage she had many friends and enjoyed an active...
These Record-Breaking Twins Are The 'Oldest' Babies Ever Born
Twins Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were welcomed into the world on 31 October 2022 – more than 30 years after being frozen as embryos. They could well be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to official records. The embryos were created for an anonymous...
Mum's doctor dismissed her back pain and headaches that turned out to be terminal cancer
A young mum has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after suffering from back pain and severe headaches. Mazeda Aktar, known by her loved ones as Dina, pleaded with doctors on multiple occasions to take her symptoms seriously, but they were wrongly dismissed as ‘pregnancy symptoms’, she claimed on Sunday.
Mom describes daughter's hospitalization with RSV amid warnings of holiday 'tripledemic' surge
A New York mother is sharing details of her daughter's battle with RSV, a respiratory virus that health officials warn may continue to spread this holiday season, along with the flu and COVID-19. Anita Binayi-Ghiam said her 3-year-old daughter Ella began having difficulty breathing during the last week of October.
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
Mother says daughter hospitalized for weeks after ingesting water bead toy
Experts say swallowing water beads can lead to life-threatening intestinal damage including bowel blockages after ingesting the expandable material.
Baby allegedly poisoned by nurse ‘received two bags of contaminated feed’
A baby boy allegedly poisoned by Lucy Letby received two bags of intravenous feed contaminated with insulin, a court heard.The 32-year-old nurse is accused of attempting to murder the infant by injecting synthetic insulin into his nutrition during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.The heart rate of the youngster – referred to as Child F – soared and his blood sugar dropped to a dangerously low level after the prescribed bag containing nutrients was connected to an intravenous line after midnight on August 5, 2015.His blood sugar levels remained low throughout the following day shift...
Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief
A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
My Daughter's Brain Tumor
My mother, Madeleine, was a scientist, but she was also superstitious. Never open an umbrella in the house! Never put shoes on the table. She believed in luck—especially bad luck. She was sweet but tough. Politic, but scarily direct. Madeleine was a feminist and a dancer and such a good baker that people used to cry when they tasted her Sacher torte and mandelbrot. She was a virtuoso knitter; my sister and father still treasure the exquisite fisherman’s sweaters she made them. She was tall and elegant, and always wore high heels. She was also a fighter, the director of women’s studies at the University of Hawaii, where her program was constantly on the block for budget cuts. My mother became the vice president of academic affairs before Vanderbilt hired her away as its first woman dean of arts and sciences. She did a lot before a brain tumor took her life at 51. I often wish I could be more like her. I cannot bake as well as she did, nor can I dance. I never learned to knit, although my mother tried to teach me. I am a novelist, no administrator. But I have a daughter named Miranda, and while Madeleine never had a chance to meet her, I see my mother in her.
Celine Dion Details Rare Condition, Stiff-Person Syndrome
The illness causes painful spasms and muscle stiffness triggered by loud noises or changes in temperature. In an emotional, transparent video shared on Instagram, Celine Dion reveals health issues that caused her to amend her world tour. The music icon has been a global sensation for decades as her classic hits are considered a soundtrack to an era of music history. It has been argued that she is one of the greatest vocalists of her generation, if not beyond, but she revealed she has quietly batted Stiff Person Syndrome.
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff Person Syndrome, Cancels Tour
Celine Dion has canceled upcoming shows for her European tour after revealing on Thursday that she’s been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The rare, incurable neurological condition can cause extreme muscle rigidity and painful spasms that can ultimately restrict mobility. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” Dion, 54, told fans in an emotional Instagram video Thursday. “Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.” Dion added: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
