ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year. One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain. $15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Local recycling center wants to expand to southern Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a successful year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is wanting to expand south. Over the past year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has seen around 350 cars a day. Residents can visit the current facility off at 3230 East Haythorne Avenue in north Terre Haute.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Grief over the holidays

"Blue Christmas" recognizes loved ones lost during the holiday season. Inside many homes during the holiday season, there are empty chairs reminding families that they have lost loved ones. To help those who are grieving, Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute will be hosting a "Blue Christmas."
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Farmersburg to get new community center

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place. The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building...
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTHI

"Blue Christmas" recognizes loved ones lost during the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Inside many homes during the holiday season, there are empty chairs reminding families that they have lost loved ones. To help those who are grieving, Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute will be hosting a "Blue Christmas." "Blue Christmas" recognizes the loss that can...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Local road crews are preparing roads for holiday travel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With ice and snow on the way, street crews are hard at work, preparing for the worst. Thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. Knowing the weather can quickly change, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says they are closely watching...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail. The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff...
WTHI

One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim. It happened Saturday afternoon on Strausser Road in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old went to clean a handgun when it accidentally...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving. Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure. "All...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

TH South Covington

TH South girls basketball wins back to back games for the first time this season. The Terre Haute South girls basketball team beat Covington 33-26. Katherine Sarver and Presl…
COVINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy