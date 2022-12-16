Read full article on original website
WTHI
Big projects happening at the Pantheon Theatre in Vincennes next year
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -A couple of big projects will be happening at the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre next year. One of the first big projects happening is the purchase of a stage curtain. $15,000 was awarded to the pantheon through the Community Good Grants Program by the Knox County...
WTHI
Local recycling center wants to expand to southern Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After a successful year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is wanting to expand south. Over the past year, the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has seen around 350 cars a day. Residents can visit the current facility off at 3230 East Haythorne Avenue in north Terre Haute.
WTHI
Grief over the holidays
"Blue Christmas" recognizes loved ones lost during the holiday season. Inside many homes during the holiday season, there are empty chairs reminding families that they have lost loved ones. To help those who are grieving, Memorial United Methodist Church in Terre Haute will be hosting a "Blue Christmas."
WTHI
Farmersburg to get new community center
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was recently announced that two 100-year-old buildings in Farmersburg will soon be demolished. But for the community, it is more about what is taking their place. The first building is 103 East Main St. and was deemed unsafe nearly five years ago. The building...
WTHI
WTHI
Two old, vacant buildings to be demolished in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two 100-year-old buildings will soon be demolished in Sullivan County. The first building is 202 West Main street in Farmersburg. The building has been vacant for nearly ten years. and was most recently used as a bank. The other, 103 west Main Street, was deemed...
WTHI
Wabash Valley children are in need of foster parents, especially during the holiday season. Here's how two local women are helping
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local child welfare advocates are asking you to consider fostering children this holiday season. Vigo County has the third-highest child abuse and neglect death rate in Indiana. That combined with a shortage of foster parents around the holidays has put a strain on the foster...
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
WTHI
Terre Haute-based internet provider announces Brazil expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People in one Clay County community will soon have a new option to get online. On Tuesday, Terre Haute-based Joink announced plans to expand its services to Brazil. Joink is a high-speed, fiber internet provider for both homes and businesses. In a written statement, Brazil's...
WTHI
Local road crews are preparing roads for holiday travel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With ice and snow on the way, street crews are hard at work, preparing for the worst. Thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend. Knowing the weather can quickly change, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer says they are closely watching...
WTHI
Inmate transition going smoothly in "new" Vigo County jail
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County inmates have been in the new jail for nearly six weeks, but the Sheriff's Office is still battling a class-action lawsuit concerning the "old" jail. The lawsuit states the inmates were not given proper care. News 10's Kit Hanley caught up with Sheriff...
WTHI
One dead after an accidental weapon discharge in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man is dead after police say a teen accidentally fired a weapon, hitting the victim. It happened Saturday afternoon on Strausser Road in Greene County. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old went to clean a handgun when it accidentally...
WTHI
"We've got a great staff" Vermillion County jail nears completion, sheriff-elect Holtkamp talks plans going forward
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County jail project is nearing completion. Sheriff-elect Mike Holtkamp has a few projects lined up for Vermillion County. The biggest of those projects is the new jail, which is nearly finished. In just under two weeks, Mike Holtkamp will be the new Vermillion...
WTHI
Despite new schedule teams ready for Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic
The second annual Jenni Marietta State Farm Holiday Classic girls basketball tourney will take place at Northview High School. The eight schools in the event met for a luncheon Monday at Pappy's BBQ in Brazil. Due to potential bad weather in the Wabash Valley later in the week this years tourney has a new schedule.
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
WTHI
Winter Weather and Cars - What you need to know as you hit the roads
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow and freezing temperatures, you need to make sure you're prepared. That's especially if you'll be driving. Sue Anderson knows temperatures could potentially start dropping soon. When winter weather hits, the first thing she looks for is low tire pressure. "All...
WTHI
Plainfield beats TH North girls on late three
Terre Haute North girls basketball rallied back from 10 day after a quarter to tie the game late. Plainfield would hit a three with five seconds left to beat the Lady Patriots 42-39.
WTHI
North Knox girls win at Linton in battle of unbeaten teams
Two of the top teams in 2A met Tuesday night as number one North Knox visited seventh-ranked Linton. The Lady Warriors stay unbeaten on the season with a 37-26 win.
WTHI
TH South Covington
TH South girls basketball wins back to back games for the first time this season. The Terre Haute South girls basketball team beat Covington 33-26. Katherine Sarver and Presl…
WTHI
Joey Hart named IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week
Linton star Joey Hart Tuesday was named a Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week. In two Miner wins last week the University of Central Florida signee averaged 30 points per game.
