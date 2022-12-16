ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide

Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality tomorrow as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job

It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing

Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
TENNESSEE STATE
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million

Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Chris Rock to perform in Knoxville during 2023 world tour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February. The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting

A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN

