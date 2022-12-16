Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
atozsports.com
Vols DC Tim Banks comments on the importance of Jeremy Banks to Tennessee’s defense
Tennessee Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks was asked on Tuesday about the importance of linebacker Jeremy Banks to UT’s defense. Banks has become a key player for Tennessee after initially signing with the program as a running back during the 2018 recruiting cycle. We saw just how important he...
Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide
Recruits across the country will see dreams turn to reality tomorrow as they send in their National Letter of Intent to college programs. Tennessee, who currently holds 24 commits in the class, is expected to have a relatively quiet day, but there will still be several guys out there to watch. We ...
atozsports.com
Vols defender comments on what went wrong against South Carolina and explains why it won’t happen again
If not for one disastrous night in Columbia in November, the Tennessee Vols would be prepping for a College Football Playoff game this week. The Vols’ shocking 63-38 loss to then-unranked South Carolina essentially eliminated the Vols from the playoff. Tennessee still landed in a great bowl game —...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting
Tennessee Vols fans received a reminder this weekend of why it’s not wise to get too excited or too upset about recruiting. Recruiting is the lifeblood of college football. When a four-star or five-star player commits to your favorite program, it’s always exciting. Commits, however, don’t always work...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols could improve in recruiting via splashy assistant coach hire, but it would require some creativity
The Tennessee Vols could improve dramatically in recruiting via a splashy assistant coach hire, but it would require some creativity from Josh Heupel. Tennessee needs an offensive coordinator/tight ends coach to replace Alex Golesh, who recently took over as the head coach at USF. The most likely scenario for the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
atozsports.com
What Clemson QB Cade Klubnik said about facing Tennessee Vols’ defense
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30 in Miami. Clemson true freshman QB Cade Klubnik will start against the Vols. It’ll be the first career start for the former five-star recruit. Klubnik played well in the ACC Championship...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sylvester Smith, 4-star 2023 DB out of Alabama, flips commitment from Tennessee to new SEC program
Sylvester Smith announced on Saturday that he would be decommitting from Tennessee. On Sunday morning, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will now be committing to Auburn. The Munford, Alabama, native captioned the tweet “I’m home.” The tweet features an edit of Smith wearing a crown and holding an Auburn helmet.
atozsports.com
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
After lessons learned, No. 8 Tennessee meets Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee will aim to regain its footing following a loss and remain perfect at home on Wednesday when
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee’s list of defunct colleges keeps growing
Three years ago, Hiwassee College of Madisonville closed after 170 years in operation. It joined the list of private Tennessee colleges closed in recent years, a list including Tennessee Temple University of Chattanooga (closed in 2015) and Lambuth University of Jackson (closed in 2011). These closures remind us that colleges...
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Hemp Collaborative granted nearly $5 Million
Tennessee State University, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee, the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Partner to Research and Develop Hemp Industry. Nashville – A collaborative initiative led by Tennessee State University (TSU), in partnership with the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), the University of Tennessee (UT),...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
Chris Rock to perform in Knoxville during 2023 world tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Comedy star Chris Rock is hitting the again road in 2023 for his world tour that will bring him to East Tennessee in February. The award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer announced the first 2023 dates for his “Ego Death World Tour.” Rock will perform in Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. […]
wvlt.tv
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing. Recurring WVLT News recordingAramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated:...
