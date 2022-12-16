ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt.com

This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon

There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023

2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions

I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days

DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas

With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cold weather prep: 2 Dallas agencies band together to provide weather shelter for homeless

DALLAS — The coldest air North Texas has seen since February 2021 is coming later this week. The WFAA weather team has a timeline of this front here. So, with the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect those vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
disruptmagazine.com

Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives

Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business ​​Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
DALLAS, TX

