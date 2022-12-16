Read full article on original website
CandysDirt.com
This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon
There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
Grapevine’s beloved 'Waffle Way' reopens one week after suffering tornado damage
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Less than a week after a tornado forced Waffle Way to shut its doors, the popular Grapevine staple reopened Monday. “I called my wife on the way over and she said, ‘Are you going to Waffle Way?'” Dr. Lee Dodson told WFAA. “I said,...
papercitymag.com
The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023
2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
Three injured after Corvette goes into crowd at Cars and Coffee event
TROPHY CLUB, Texas — Editor's note: The video above contains graphic language. Three people were injured over the weekend after a driver lost control of a Corvette and went into a crowd at a car show in Trophy Club, police said. The incident happened Saturday at the Cars and...
Sundance Square officials need help finding person who stole baby Jesus from Nativity display
FORT WORTH, Texas — Officials with downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square are asking the public for help in finding a person who stole baby Jesus from a Nativity display in the plaza area. The downtown district posted images of the alleged "Baby Jesus Thief" on Instagram, asking for help...
Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions
I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days
DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
iheart.com
BREAKING: F35 B-MODEL LANDING GONE WRONG
Check out the Tweet below for a short video! STOL Variant F35 B-Model landing at JRB Fort Worth went haywire. Currently, the condition of the pilot is unknown.
Families displaced by Tarrant County home explosion prepare for emotional holiday season
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — More than two weeks ago, a home explosion in Westworth Village leveled one house and left five others uninhabitable. "Right now, we just... we're trying to piece everything back together," Marilyn Hilo told WFAA Sunday in tears. She and her brother, Cornelius Aevila, both lived...
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
wbap.com
The Baby Jesus Stolen From A Fort Worth Christmas Display
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Someone stole the baby Jesus from the nativity display in Sundance Square. It was taken off the Sundace Square stage sometime between 2:00 AM and 2:20 AM Saturday. The thief was photographed in the act by Sundance Square Plaza’s security system, and that photograph has been turned over to Fort Worth Police.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
Cold weather prep: 2 Dallas agencies band together to provide weather shelter for homeless
DALLAS — The coldest air North Texas has seen since February 2021 is coming later this week. The WFAA weather team has a timeline of this front here. So, with the coldest temperatures of the season arriving in the next few days, two Dallas agencies who serve the homeless are banding together to protect those vulnerable individuals from the harsh, potentially fatal temperatures.
disruptmagazine.com
Luxury Real Estate Broker Chris D. Bentley Is Turning Heads And Transforming Texan Lives
Chris D. Bentley, the founder of his three-year-young business Bentley Fine Properties, is making waves in the real estate industry thanks to his outstanding service and value to buyers and sellers all year round. Now, pinned with an array of award-winning titles like D Magazine’s Best Realtor® three years in a row, the luxury real estate broker is stepping things up as he continues to ‘sell the sizzle’ while disrupting Dallas’ market like never before.
DFW Weather: Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas by the end of the week. Now is the time to get prepared!
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! Thanks to an arctic front headed North Texas' way, it's going to be downright cold in our region this week. Here's what we know about what's headed our way. Wednesday. Our last quiet and comparatively "warm" day. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
