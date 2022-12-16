Read full article on original website
Pema Latshang Joins Healey Transition Committee on Thriving Youth and Young Adults
SPRINGFIELD — Teach Western Mass Executive Director Pema Latshang has been selected to serve on the Healey-Driscoll Thriving Youth and Young Adults Transition Committee. Transition committees aim to guide Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll on important work as they prepare to take office in January. Each committee is composed of a diverse group of community members, advocates, subject-matter experts, and business and nonprofit leaders.
World Affairs Council to Present Discussion on Status of Women in Iran
SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts announced that its next Instant Issues brown-bag lunchtime discussion will take place Friday, Jan. 13 at noon on the new, ninth-floor event space at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield. Longtime friend of the council Mahsa Khanbabai, an attorney with...
RAPV Announces Winners of Realtor of the Year, Affiliate of the Year Awards
SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley announced its annual award winners at the association’s holiday luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The 2022 Realtor of the Year is Arlene Castellano of Acuna Real Estate. The 2022 Affiliate of the Year is Victor Rodriguez Sr. of PeoplesBank.
Berkshire Agricultural Ventures Awards Grant to Gould Farm to Extend Growing Season
GREAT BARRINGTON — Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) awarded Gould Farm a resilience grant of $5,000 to complete construction of a new hoop house that will enable the farm to extend its growing season. This grant was awarded in conjunction with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Services.
BusinessTalk with Mike Fenton, Springfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Casino Oversight Committee
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times. Episode 141: December...
MGM Springfield Gets Sports-betting License
SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield and its online sportsbook, BetMGM, both received approval Monday for sports betting in Massachusetts, when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted 5-0 to approve the casino’s retail application. Last week, the MGC voted to award a mobile-betting license to WynnBET, allowing it to partner...
