Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Executive Director of Teach Western Mass named to incoming governor’s transition team

The executive director of Teach Western Mass has been selected to serve on Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition committee on thriving youth and young adults. Latshang founded the organization which works with the Springfield Empowerment Zone and the Holyoke Public Schools, which is in state receivership because of poor performance, to ensure the highest-need schools in the region have effective and diverse teachers. The organization operates with financial support from the Irene E. and George A. Davis Foundation and partners with 30 schools in the region including five charter schools.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Pema Latshang Joins Healey Transition Committee on Thriving Youth and Young Adults

SPRINGFIELD — Teach Western Mass Executive Director Pema Latshang has been selected to serve on the Healey-Driscoll Thriving Youth and Young Adults Transition Committee. Transition committees aim to guide Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll on important work as they prepare to take office in January. Each committee is composed of a diverse group of community members, advocates, subject-matter experts, and business and nonprofit leaders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

RAPV Announces Winners of Realtor of the Year, Affiliate of the Year Awards

SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley announced its annual award winners at the association’s holiday luncheon on Dec. 1 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The 2022 Realtor of the Year is Arlene Castellano of Acuna Real Estate. The 2022 Affiliate of the Year is Victor Rodriguez Sr. of PeoplesBank.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Analysis of Chicopee Schools’ MCAS scores show it will take 3-5 years to recover from COVID-disrupted learning

CHICOPEE – Looking at the standardized test scores and other data from the last school year one of the things that stood out was attendance, or the lack of it. “Our most concerning issue…is chronic absenteeism,” Assistant Superintendent Matthew Francis said. “Four out of 10 students are chronically absent and if they are not here we cannot teach them.”
CHICOPEE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Soloe Dennis settling into new role as Worcester public health director

WORCESTER, Mass. - The City of Worcester recently hired Soloe Dennis to be the new director of public health. He previously served as deputy commissioner for the department of health and human services in Springfield. Dennis said he is committed to addressing public health inequities and wants to advance the...
WORCESTER, MA
businesswest.com

BusinessTalk with Mike Fenton, Springfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Casino Oversight Committee

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times. Episode 141: December...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $310,000

Pierre Tendeng and Christel Sagna bought the property at 20 Greaney Street, Springfield, from Joseph O Campbell on Dec. 2, 2022, for $310,000 which represents a price per square foot of $202. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 8,002-square-foot lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

School bus company sued for excessive idling in Worcester, Holyoke

A school bus company that previously operated in Worcester and still operates Holyoke is being sued for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act. A lawsuit against Illinois-based Durham School Services was filed in federal court last month by the Conservation Law Foundation, which said that it had observed the company’s buses idling for longer than five minutes on 93 occasions since 2019 in the two Massachusetts cities.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Casino concerns “simmering” in Springfield

Gaming regulators resumed on Monday their consideration of MGM Springfield's sports betting license applications and a new wrinkle emerged -- the city's worry that it is not getting its full due from the casino and a lawsuit alleging that the casino has not been wholly honest about its employment diversity status.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

New mattress regulation creates an unexpected reaction

It’s always interesting to me what are the reactions to laws and regulations designed to do something good. Recently, the new mattress law came to my attention. The commonwealth put in place a law that prohibits the disposal of mattresses and the transportation of mattresses for disposal at a solid waste disposal facility.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

MGM Springfield Gets Sports-betting License

SPRINGFIELD — MGM Springfield and its online sportsbook, BetMGM, both received approval Monday for sports betting in Massachusetts, when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) voted 5-0 to approve the casino’s retail application. Last week, the MGC voted to award a mobile-betting license to WynnBET, allowing it to partner...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

World Affairs Council to Present Discussion on Status of Women in Iran

SPRINGFIELD — The World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts announced that its next Instant Issues brown-bag lunchtime discussion will take place Friday, Jan. 13 at noon on the new, ninth-floor event space at 1350 Main St. in downtown Springfield. Longtime friend of the council Mahsa Khanbabai, an attorney with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

