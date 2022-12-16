Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego's building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He's still essential to their operation, and he's under contract until 2035.
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn't done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal.
Camden Chat
What are the Orioles’ plans for the infield?
The Orioles’ recent signing of Adam Frazier was simultaneously infuriating and intriguing. Although an All-Star in 2021, Frazier was poor for the Mariners last season, and while he might bounce back in 2023, he is far from the impact bat that this fan base was hoping a team with supposed playoff ambitions would attract this winter. However, at $8 million, it’s a big enough investment to suggest Frazier will enter the spring as a starter in some capacity. That clouds an infield picture that had seemed rather straightforward just days ago.
Camden Chat
Tuesday Bird Droppings: A familiar face returns to the bullpen
Good morning, Camden Chatters. The Orioles’ plodding, somewhat mystifying offseason rolls on with another low-cost signing, this time a player whose name should be plenty familiar to O’s fans. Right-hander Mychal Givens, who spent parts of six seasons in the Birds’ bullpen — filling the closer role in 2018 and 2019 — has returned to the club, agreeing to a one-year deal yesterday. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that Givens will receive a $3 million salary for 2023 with a $6 million mutual option for 2024.
Camden Chat
2022 redux part 2: A 1000-iteration study of the 2022 season
One of the burning questions in every offseason is just where all teams are talent-wise, and when teams are justified in making a push, standing pat, or it's time to cash in whatever chips the team has and start a rebuild. While the most obvious answer is the team's record from the concluded season, it doesn't always tell the whole truth in where a team's talent actually is- teams can get lucky or unlucky in any number of ways- from an offense that scores more or less than its underlying stats say they should or they win a bunch of close games while getting blown out in others. There are different ways to evaluate this, and in this post I will be using three.
Camden Chat
Monday Bird Droppings: Where the pickings are getting slim
Happy Monday, Camden Chatters! The offseason rolls on and it looks like we might have to settle for the acquisitions of Kyle Gibson and Adam Frazier. I know there is plenty of time before the start of next season (three months, 11 days), but there really just aren’t many names out there that seem like difference-makers.
Camden Chat
25 Years/25 Players- How Each Team's Best Players From the Last 25 Years Would Fare Against Each Other
While waiting on the data to be released that allowed me to run the 2022 simulation study (results here) I came up with a thought experiment. What if we took the best players, one for each season going back to 1997 for each franchise, and played them against each other? I had gotten the idea from a fanpost I saw long ago, wherein you had to pick 25 players over 25 years, and couldn't repeat players over the course of Orioles history. I thought, well, what if we did this for the last 25 years (excluding 2020, the less I think about that year the better, and all the rules in place that year mess with my sorting spreadsheet anyway) for each MLB team? What kind of teams would be created? What if we played a hypothetical schedule wherein all teams played each other with these created teams- who would come out on top?
Camden Chat
Know Your Orioles 40-man: Andrew Politi
How he arrived: Rule 5 draft selection made on 12/7/22. Some year in Birdland, there will be an offseason where a Rule 5 draft pick isn’t one of the only bits of Orioles news there is to discuss. Many of us, myself included, talked ourselves into believing this year would be that year. The signings of Kyle Gibson and Adam Frazier are not enough to push this year’s Rule 5 guy Andrew Politi off the front page, and it doesn’t seem like there will be any subsequent signings to do this either.
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is "very active," reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
Mets Morning News: Hello, Goodbye
With his deal official and in need of a new number, Kodai Senga took to Twitter to ask fans what they think he should wear in New York. As his Mets tenure officially came to an end, Chris Bassitt typed a goodbye tweet to New York and the fans. Around...
Camden Chat
Backup catcher is a glaring need the front office seems in little hurry to address
Heading into this offseason, it was easy to identify the areas the Orioles needed to address. The seemingly never-ending search for true difference-making starting pitchers would continue. The roster needed more left-handed hitters—preferably ones that could push Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays for at-bats in the middle of the lineup. Mike Elias also needed to look to replace Rougned Odor’s veteran presence in the infield, while also adding some more offensive upside.
Camden Chat
Orioles trade rumors: Jorge Mateo drawing interest from other teams
A lot of years and a lot of dollars went into this year’s “big four” crop of free agent shortstops: Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner. Four teams laid out the cash for one of those guys and now they’re set, or they hope to be. Others who pursued them and came away empty-handed must turn elsewhere.
