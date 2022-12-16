While waiting on the data to be released that allowed me to run the 2022 simulation study (results here) I came up with a thought experiment. What if we took the best players, one for each season going back to 1997 for each franchise, and played them against each other? I had gotten the idea from a fanpost I saw long ago, wherein you had to pick 25 players over 25 years, and couldn't repeat players over the course of Orioles history. I thought, well, what if we did this for the last 25 years (excluding 2020, the less I think about that year the better, and all the rules in place that year mess with my sorting spreadsheet anyway) for each MLB team? What kind of teams would be created? What if we played a hypothetical schedule wherein all teams played each other with these created teams- who would come out on top?

14 HOURS AGO