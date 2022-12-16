Read full article on original website
East Bradenton students share their Christmas wishes in letters to Santa
Christmas is right around the corner, and students in East County schools made sure Santa knows what's on their wishlist. From puppies to hoverboards, scooters and more, kindergartners and first graders are hoping for a fun Christmas morning. Teachers from Braden River, Tara and Gilbert W. McNeal elementary schools were...
The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 22-28
4-6 p.m. at Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Lakewood Ranch. Join Temple Sinai for Hands on Hanukkah. The family-friendly event features arts and crafts, raffles and giveaways, food, photos, live music and the lighting the menorah. The Booker High School Modern Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. St. Armands Winter...
Hanukkah at the Green creates special event at UTC in Sarasota
Lakewood Ranch's Cassidy David paints the face of Sarasota's 7-year-old Emily Gordon. Lakewood Ranch's 2-year-old Audrey Cino plays a large Connect 4-style game. Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Aiton Weiman makes the rounds on The Green. Sarasota's 4-year-old Brody Gates and 7-year-old Dylan Gates immersed themselves in the Hanukkah celebrations. Lakewood Ranch's...
Sailor Circus prepares for a whimsical holiday spectacle
Emma Weber will act as one of the clowns at Sailor Circus Holiday Special. Emma Weber will act as one of the clowns at Sailor Circus Holiday Special. Madison Barrett does hand balance and contortion. Madison Barrett does hand balance and contortion. Sailor Circus Academy rehearses for their Sailor Circus...
Sarasota Ballet gives unforgettable performance 'At Night'
It was an unforgettable evening at the Sarasota Opera house on Dec. 16 when the Sarasota Ballet performed Program 3, “At Night.”. Two favorites and an exquisite company premiere made up the terrific, timeless triple bill. Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Les Patineurs” was up first and is as close to...
CDD1 pushes for changes to Lakewood Ranch/Clubhouse signal plans
After plans to build a traffic light for the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Clubhouse Drive intersection were placed on an indefinite hold in August, a Community Development District official said his board is hoping to push Manatee County toward getting the project underway. Alan Roth, the chair of Lakewood Ranch...
Tsunami Sushi targets late January opening in Lakewood Ranch
Restaurant owner Sam Ray said his staff has been hired and trained for the opening of Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill, that was expected to open late in 2022 at the The Green at Lakewood Ranch. However, like so many construction projects, supply chain issues have back up the opening...
Town Commission contemplates contents of complete streets plan
A final report was presented to the Town Commission on possibilities for tackling the town’s desired Gulf of Mexico Drive Complete Streets Corridor Plan. Commissioners were given the opportunity to give additional feedback to town consultant Kimley-Horn, a planning and design engineering consultant firm, before the final plan was produced and distributed.
Riverview students thank first responders
Sarasota Police Department receives thank you card from Riverview High School. Sarasota Police Department receives thank you card from Riverview High School. Sarasota Police Department receives thank you card from Riverview High School. Sarasota Police Department receives thank you card from Riverview High School. Riverview High School English teacher Deb...
Ralph August Schroer
Bradenton, Florida - Ralph August Schroer, 85, of Bradenton, FL passed away on December 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 16, 1937, to Arthur and Josephine (Koesters) Schroer in St. Anthony, OH and grew up in St. Henry, OH where he excelled in academics and athletics. After high school, Ralph attended the Police Academy and was an Ohio State Highway Patrolman for 16 years.
Sarasota Yacht Club commodore cherishes his new role
Timothy Clarke has nothing to do with Vanderbilt University, nor did he play a role in the band that made Lionel Richie famous. And forget about that entry-level computer from the 1970s. Still, the Longboat Key banking and advertising executive is every bit a commodore, one with the responsibility over...
Important lessons by a not-so-silly rabbit in Myakka City
It was a lesson in farming I received shortly after graduating from high school. OK, it was a long time ago. After a night of drinking, a few friends and I crashed at my house about 4 a.m. Ninety minutes later, I heard some footsteps. One of my friends was...
Marion Gordon Lyons, Jr.
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Marion Gordon Lyons, Jr. (Gordon), loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away at age 84. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Alice Hastings Lyons and Marion Lyons Sr. on March 1, 1938, Gordon graduated from St. Paul’s High School and then attended the University of Miami where he achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. After working his way up through the food brokerage business in Maryland, he was hired by Domino Sugar in Louisiana as the Southern Manager for Consumer Products.
Sarasota tennis player wins USTA Florida Player of the Year award
The United States Tennis Association's Florida Player of the Year Award typically goes to an extraordinary athlete, and this year's winner, Sarasota's Leonardo Dal Boni, is certainly not ordinary. Take his penchant for quoting Roman emperors. "Marcus Aurelius, he says the things that happen to you are supposed to happen,"...
Fruitville crash cleared, lanes reopen
Sarasota Police report the scene is clear, and all travel lanes have reopened. Eastbound Fruitville Road is closed at Beneva Road as police investigate a two-car rollover crash, Sarasota Police said. The crash, reported at 11:53 a.m., resulted in non-life-threatening injuries, the police department said. Traffic is moving slowly through...
