On Friday, December 2, 2022, Marion Gordon Lyons, Jr. (Gordon), loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, passed away at age 84. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Alice Hastings Lyons and Marion Lyons Sr. on March 1, 1938, Gordon graduated from St. Paul’s High School and then attended the University of Miami where he achieved a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. After working his way up through the food brokerage business in Maryland, he was hired by Domino Sugar in Louisiana as the Southern Manager for Consumer Products.

ESTERO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO