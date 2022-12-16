A view of the new roundabout at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Morrell Street looking north. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Jackson is asking residents to help decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive Roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for residents to review and give input. There will also be an open house event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center for residents to get an up-close look at the artworks and give feedback in-person.

JACKSON, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO