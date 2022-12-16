Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Cosmic Christmas Light Show. Hurst Planetarium, Ella Sharp Museum. Our annual holiday light show is here! This year we are picking things up a notch with our new light show with updated graphics and soundtrack produced by the Longway Planetarium. This is a must not miss event for anyone looking for some holiday fun! Price: $5 for adults, free for members, and free for children 3 and under. Dates: 3 Times Daily from December 17-23, 2022. Times: 11:30 am, 2:30 pm, & 4:00 pm each day. Register online here.
jtv.tv
Monday, December 19, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Matt Lehman, Concord Community Schools. Angie Scudder, Jaxon’s Playhouse. Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. Katie & Klaire Scanlon and Ella Hawley. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Monday on The Bart Hawley Show:...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Josh Smith, School Counselor, Western Schools. Michele Hinkley, Windy Hill Creations. John McCluskey and Frank Berkemeier, Christmas Wafers. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Melanie Duquesnel, CEO, BBB...
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Seeking Input on New MLK Roundabout Sculpture
A view of the new roundabout at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Morrell Street looking north. Photo courtesy City of Jackson. Jackson is asking residents to help decide what kind of sculpture should go in the MLK Drive Roundabout. Sculpture proposals are posted on the City website for residents to review and give input. There will also be an open house event on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the MLK Recreation Center for residents to get an up-close look at the artworks and give feedback in-person.
Families able to go grocery shop thanks to local program
The 'Adopt A Family' program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.
Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe Demolished for Second Location of This Popular East Lansing Restaurant
One of East Lansing's truly unique establishments is officially gone, razed to the ground to make room for another chain restaurant. Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe closed its doors for good toward the end of 2021. Since then, the property just east of US-127 along Lake Lansing Road has mostly sat untouched. Until recently, when demolition of the old restaurant wrapped up.
WILX-TV
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
Lansing police officers hand out gifts to 21 families in need
Families across mid-Michigan are now enjoying their gifts from the Lansing Police Department.
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize on Thanksgiving morning
LANSING, MI -- Talk about being thankful... An Oakland County man’s Thanksgiving got off to an incredible start after he won a $2 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. “I bought a Magnificent 7s ticket while I was at the store Thanksgiving morning and...
jtv.tv
Consumers Energy Preparing for Hazardous Winter Storm
Consumers Energy CEO Garrick Rochow in a video message to customers. See video below. Consumers Energy is preparing for a large winter storm that is expected to hit the Great Lakes region with heavy snow, freezing temperatures, and damaging wind gusts that could affect Michigan later this week and into the weekend. This storm system is forecasted to begin late Thursday night and continue into Saturday. It could include winds over 60 mph, resulting in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 19, 2022
East Jackson 61, Whitmore Lake 51: East Jackson earned its first win of the season, improving to 1-3. Homer 74, Vandercook Lake 32: The Jayhawks fell at home in the non-conference contest. Concord 48, Sturgis 40: Isaac Waldron hit a 3-point basket to send the game into overtime. The Yellow...
jtv.tv
Winter Storm Watch Issued
(December 20, 2022 4:14 PM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. The watch is in effect for Jackson County, South Central, Western and Northern Michigan. Details of the Winter Storm Watch:. * WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible....
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
House destroyed, residents unharmed in Jackson fire
JACKSON, MI -- Heavy flames and heat damaged two Jackson homes Monday night, though nobody was reported injured. At about 6:37 p.m. Dec. 19, firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in 1700 block of First Street in Jackson. Crews arrived to find a house...
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
HometownLife.com
Livonia store owner seeks home for 40-foot-long schefflera plant named Baby
Brenda Scott is hoping for a holiday miracle, and she’s confident her miracle is coming. Scott, who owns The Product Shop Souvenirs and Gift Shop in Livonia, needs to find a home for Baby, a beloved and pampered 40-foot-long schefflera tree that has flourished in its current home, her store.
Comments / 0