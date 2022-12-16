Andrew Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway were spotted having dinner together in New York City this week without their significant others, RadarOnline.com has learned.The pair were seen together late Monday night leaving an Italian restaurant in the Upper East Side.Although Cuomo refused to comment on the relevance of the pair’s late-night dinner date, he was seen waving Conway goodbye before the two parted ways.The pair’s time together Monday night came as a sudden surprise, particularly following Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York in August 2021 and Conway’s past professional career working as a top advisor to former President Donald Trump.According...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO