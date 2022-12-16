ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Hudson under investigation for alleged mismanagement over billing practices

By Blaise Gomez
 4 days ago

Thomas Sullivan, 70, is among a growing number of Central Hudson customers with concerns and complaints about alleged errors in their bills.

The retiree, who lives in New Windsor on a fixed income, says his Central Hudson bill went up last year from $90 to more than $300 a month, and despite calling the company for months, he doesn’t know why.

“I think it’s unfair, and they knew there was a problem,” said Sullivan.

Sen. James Skoufis says his office has fielded hundreds of similar complaints about unexplained high bills, missed bills or confusing fees from Central Hudson since last October.

“We are talking hundreds if not thousands of dollars in erroneous bills,” said Skoufis.

The Public Service Commission announced this week that it is investigating the company’s billing practices for possible mismanagement after lawmakers demanded a probe.

“Once Central Hudson’s executive team found out this was happening, there were loads of things they should’ve done but didn’t do to correct the problem,” said Skoufis.

The company has issued an apology to customers for what they say is “undue stress and confusion.” They also issued a statement saying, “Central Hudson will continue to dedicate significant resources toward resolving any lingering issues with the billing system. We will always be committed to finding ways to improve customer service.”

But for many frustrated customers with mounting bills, the damage is done.

“This is not just a problematic technical mistake,” said Skoufis. “This is something that definitely includes mismanagement.”

The company is now facing hefty fines and customer refunds if they’re found guilty of wrongdoing.

The Senate Investigations Committee is also conducting a second probe into Central Hudson’s billing practices.

Skoufis says that report and its findings should be released within a few weeks.

John Galietta
4d ago

what will happen, Nothing.. All the commission will say Bad central Hudson shame on you. they will be able to keep all the money they stole. may be fined one million dollars. big deal when they stole five or ten million

Ron Santosky
4d ago

They have stolen thousands from me over the years. Once i started reading my own meter is when i found out they were estimated my bills for years and had excuses which were all lies. My favorite was your dog needs to be tired up. I don't own a dog. Or we couldn't read your meter because your gate to your yard was locked. I don't have a fence anywhere on my yard to have a gate. All lies

K.Lauren
4d ago

My bills went from $130-150 on average to almost $500 a month - $200 of that bill is all “fees” before we even get started counting KWs!!! I dont understand either - we have energy efficient everything , unplug whats not in use and nobody is home all day long . Theres no way in hell im running up this big of a bill . It wasnt even this high with the AC running during the summer and i keep hearing they forced some good neighbor fund or something thats not optional anymore and i cant even figure out of theyre charging something for that or not .

