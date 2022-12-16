Read full article on original website
In a last-minute effort to get H-2A reform finished before Congress adjourns, lawmakers have introduced a new bill. Colorado senator Michael Bennet, and central Washington representative Dan Newhouse, introduced the Affordable and Secure Food Act Thursday. The legislation supporters said will reform the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Worker program by expanding H-2A visas to year-round jobs for the first time, modernizing the application process, creating more wage certainty, and ensuring critical protections for farm workers.
The State Department of Agriculture is asking Washingtonians to check their Christmas trees, wreathes and other purchased holiday greenery for invasive species. Last week WSDA confirmed elongate hemlock scale, Fiorinia externa, on out-of-state sourced holiday greenery. The Department said the invasive species is a flattened, oval shaped insect with a light yellow-brown to brownish-orange waxy cover, with the waxy covers observed on the underside of the needle surface as well as on new cones. In some situation, these strands may make infested needles look white.
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
**California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson has called on state policymakers to build critical infrastructure to protect water resources and allow America’s most important agricultural sector to continue to thrive. Johansson told attendees at the California Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting in Monterey, “The management of scarcity is failing.” “It’s...
If the polar bears up north are tired of wearing their Bermuda shorts, they should head down south to Washington this week. A combination of snow and cold temperatures will get teeth chattering in the PNW. How Cold Will it Get This Week in Washington?. In Yakima, the forecast is...
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
It's that time of year when common colds are more common than usual. Noses are running, Nyquil is more scarce and sick days are being used more than typical. But did you know that in the state of Washington it's actually against the law for you to leave the house? It could get you a ticket and have to pay a fee.
If you're driving to the gas station today in Washington State you're paying an average of $4.10 per gallon. But if you're filling up in eastern and central Washington Triple A and GasBuddy say you're paying an average of $3.72 per gallon. Prices in eastern and central Washington are down 17.6 cents a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon today.
None of Washington State's Cities Begin With This Letter of the Alphabet. None of the 490 towns in Washington start with ONE certain letter of the alphabet. Can you guess which one it is without cheating? We made this discovery when looking through an A to Z list of every city in Washington to jokingly see which names didn’t sound like they “belong”. It was then we noticed that one particular letter was missing from the alphabet pile. For some reason, we found this fascinating.
Don’t you just hate winter weather driving sometimes? It’s like, when you want to hop in the car and drive somewhere, you can’t because of those darn icy roads. If you had your sights set on hitting up the Great Wolf Lodge this winter but can’t for transportation reasons or more importantly, financial reasons, there are 2 affordable options we know of to get your family's indoor water park fun fix. One of them is in Washington and the other is in Idaho.
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
Welcome to a glimpse of the future! Robots are coming for our jobs. Thankfully, we still need humans to manage them. But you have to admit, restaurant robots sure do come in handy. They can do all of the menial small tasks in a restaurant so that the (human) employees can give better customer service.
**Farmers and ranchers from California met with members of Congress recently, as part of a California Farm Bureau advocacy delegation in Washington, D.C. The delegation urged lawmakers to approve increased federal investments in California’s aging water infrastructure to support agriculture, increase water reliability for cities and protect the environment during drought years.
Do you have kids in school? Do you know what they're being taught on a daily basis? The Washington State Department of Health has published what it says are "free classroom learning materials" for teachers throughout the state. The materials teach students "“climate change is an urgent women’s health concern,” and “racism is a major public health challenge as well.”
Identity theft and fraud are rampant all year long, especially around the holidays. Even with so many fail-safes in place, it still seems like some, well, fail. Good to know that Washington is one of the better states when it comes to stuff like this. Source: WalletHub. Believe it or...
**California Farm Bureau and other agricultural groups are urging the U.S. Senate to pass key farm labor legislation during the lame-duck session. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed in the House with bipartisan support but has stalled in the Senate. The legislation would provide a path to legal status for...
Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
Every year the holidays bring a lot of joy for families but for some this time of year is a reminder of those who are missing from celebration. According to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission as of the end of October 639 people in Washington died in traffic crashes. Those chairs will be empty on Christmas day.
