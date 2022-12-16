ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Final Stage of the PHX Sky Train Complete: Customers Can Now Easily Connect Between the Terminals and Rental Car Center

Just in time for the busy holiday travel season and next year’s Super Bowl, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, members of the Phoenix City Council, and local leaders celebrated the opening of the final stage of the PHX Sky Train. The 2.5 mile extension connects the terminals with the Rental Car Center and adds two new stations – the Rental Car Center Station and the 24th Street Station. Stage 2 opens to the public on December 20.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

City of Mesa Reveals Regulations On Fireworks Sale and Use During Holiday Season

Legal fireworks are available for sale in Mesa through Jan. 3 and can be used in the City from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Mesa City Council recently approved updates to the City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks, which align the code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Phoenix Symphony Announces Purely Classical Concert January 6-8

The Phoenix Symphony is announcing the Purely Classical concert on Jan. 6-8 at Symphony Hall. The performances will be held 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, and 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Tickets are available for purchase on The Phoenix Symphony’s website. The Phoenix Symphony’s Virginia G. Piper...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Details Finalized on Big Surf Water Park Land in Tempe

Plans have been announced as to what will be built on the land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe. The city has announced that the land located near the Loop 202 freeway off of McClintock Road, will be split into three different lots, with one-story industrial buildings built on each lot. The buildings are schedule to open in 2024, according to city plans.
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week

For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it is with great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Chandler Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Defrauding Investors

On December 12, 2022, Jeffrey D. McHatton, 68, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 33 months in prison. McHatton was previously found guilty by a jury on 10 counts of Securities Fraud. One of McHatton’s co-defendants at trial, Robert Sproat, 60, of...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy