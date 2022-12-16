Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
El Bandido celebrates 2 years at Beckley location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The El Bandido Mexican Restaurant celebrated two years of businesses at their Beckley location on Robert C. Byrd Drive over the weekend. The establishment, situated near other Raleigh County fixtures such as Staples and Planet Fitness at By Pass Plaza, celebrated the anniversary of their second year in Beckley on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
lootpress.com
Rainelle Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Rainelle has been one of several to embrace the Christmas spirit this season by way of a town decorating contest. First announced back in November and officially judged on Friday, December 16th, the contest was opened to both houses and businesses eager to spread some holiday cheer. Two candidates from each category were selected for first and second place, respectively.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hampshire, Mineral, and Fayette Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Residents in parts of Raleigh County without power
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Residents are without power after an outage at a substation according to Raleigh County Dispatch. Dispatchers said Sophia Volunteer Fire Department is on scene. Willis Avenue is closed until further notice. If you are traveling in that area, you are urged to use caution or find an alternate route.
lootpress.com
Vote for your favorite Fayette County law enforcement officer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette Prevention Coalition is reaching out to the local community regarding Fayette County law enforcement. The Law Enforcement Appreciation People’s Choice Award will allow residents of the area to cast their vote for their favorite law enforcement officer in the county. The officer...
Representatives inspect conditions of manufactured home communities in Mercer County
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, representatives visited manufactured home parks in the Mercer County area to inspect the conditions where tenants lived. Back on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, attorney Adam Wolfe with Mountain State Justice and others met at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing on a lawsuit against the […]
LIFT Center will bring jobs, new opportunities to Southern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice presented a $2 million check to help remodel a 55,000-square-foot space into a facility for renewable energy, workforce training and a commercial food site. The Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology (LIFT) Center will be at the current site of the Kanawha Manufacturing building on […]
WSAZ
West Virginia’s 55 counties prepare for weather event amid holiday travel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecasted winter weather may add a challenge to a normally busy time for holiday travel. “We expect snow, we expect cold weather and absolutely want and need a white Christmas,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “We absolutely want and need a white Christmas, but with all that said, it’s gonna get pretty tough.”
lootpress.com
EMT-B class planned at New River CTC
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is offering an EMT-B class starting in January to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field. Earning an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification allows someone to provide emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and...
wchstv.com
Official: Man killed during attempted copper theft in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was killed while attempting to steal copper cable from an electrical substation Tuesday in Raleigh County, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power confirmed. The incident, which was reported Tuesday morning at the Crab Orchard substation, left about 600 customers without power, according to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
The West Virginia town that was once home to the most millionaires in the nation
BRAMWELL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In the 1880s, when railroads in the West Virginia coalfields were booming as coal was pouring out of the mountains, it brought many people to the area to capitalize off the coal boom. The town of Bramwell in Mercer County, established in 1888 and named...
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
lootpress.com
The Judds to bring farewell tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Enormously successful county music act, The Judds, will be bringing their final tour to the Mountain State for a performance at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The ongoing run of shows, dubbed “The Final Tour,” was recently extended by Wynona Judd to include 15...
Local sheriff’s department warns residents to keep pets warm
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — One local sheriff’s department is warning residents to keep their pets warm to avoid possible animal cruelty charges. The Summers County Sheriff’s Department released guidelines from the West Virginia Code which states an animal must have adequate shelter. This includes proper food, water, and shelter which protects the animal from the […]
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
lootpress.com
West Virginia State, Concord Universities Sign Social Work Agreement Creating Pathway to Graduate School
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Department of Social Work is partnering with Concord University’s Master of Social Work to establish an articulation agreement for a more efficient transfer of students from undergraduate studies at WVSU to Concord’s graduate program. The agreement establishes...
WDBJ7.com
Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.
GREENBRIER Co., W.Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia. Around 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Greenbrier Co. 911 Center received a report about a shooting at a home along State Route 63 near Alderson. The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office...
lootpress.com
WVDNR Officers to get a $6,000 pay raise
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a surprise $6,000 pay raise for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police Officers today. The announcement was made today at the WVDNR K-9 program announcement event in Charleston, which is a new program that will equip WVDNR...
