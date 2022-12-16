One Arrested For Suspected Theft of Gasoline From McKinleyville Company’s Vehicles, Sheriff’s Office Says

Read full article on original website
Serial Burglary Suspect Arrested in Bayside After Being Apprehended by a Citizen, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A man wanted in connection to numerous burglaries in the Bayside community is now in custody. On Dec. 16, 2022, at about 6:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a property on Idyle Bear Lane in Bayside for the report of wanted burglary suspect, 41-year-old Emiliano Ruiz Carriedo, being detained by a community member.
Almost 90 Firearms Taken Off the Streets in Eureka Police’s Gun Buyback Event Yesterday, Department Says
Are You DONE With That GUN? The Eureka Police Department Will Buy it From You at the Wharfinger on Dec. 18!. On Sunday, December 18, 2022, the City of Eureka hosted a gun buyback event at the Wharfinger building in Eureka from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event provided an opportunity to anonymously turn in unwanted firearms in exchange for up to $100 each.
‘Significant’ Damages in Rio Dell Area, Says Humboldt Office of Emergency Services; 11 Injuries, Two Dead from Medical Emergencies
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergencies:. Recovery efforts are underway following a 6.4M earthquake early this morning causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) has been activated in response to this emergency and is...
6.4 earthquake shakes California's North Coast, Humboldt County without power
FORTUNA, Calif. — Update as of 8:00 a.m.:. The Red Cross will be setting up at the Rio Dell Volunteer Fire Department at 50 Center St, Rio Dell. Since the initial 6.4 magnitude earthquake early this morning, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services reported that 21 aftershocks have occurred.
[UPDATE 7:30 a.m.] Estimated 6.4 Quake Rolls the North Coast
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka, “NO TSUMNAMI IS EXPECTED At approximately 2:37 am a 6.1 earthquake was felt near Ferndale California.”. This was followed by an estimated 4.6 magnitude #earthquake. 4 mi from #RioDell at 2.39 p.m. UPDATE 3 a.m.: More aftershocks continue to hit the...
Dealer From the Largest Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads Guilty, Could Face 18 Years in County Jail
PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Press release from the District Attorney’s Office:. On December 13, 2022 Jose Lomeli Osuna pled guilty to all the...
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Humboldt County in the middle of the night
MENDOCINO Co., 12/20/22 — Residents of neighboring Humboldt County were jolted awake in the middle of the night by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake near Fortuna that damaged homes and roadways around 2:35 a.m. Dozens of aftershocks have been recorded in the surrounding region, including a 4.6 magnitude temblor recorded at 2:39 a.m. and a 4.2 magnitude at 5:56 a.m.
Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake
The USGS is reporting a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. The post Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake appeared first on KION546.
California Earthquake Sparks Building Collapse in Rio Dell
According to early reports, the earthquake may have already resulted in one person being unaccounted for.
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
Earthquake Shakes Humboldt
A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck about 7.5 miles west of Ferndale at 2:34 a.m. today, according to the United States Geological Society. No tsunami threat is expected, according to the National Weather Service. Strong shaking was felt throughout the region, and the temblor knocked out power from Ferndale to...
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
At least 2 dead as 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday, killing at least two people and leaving thousands in the dark as officials warned that another major jolt could still be on its way. The quake hit at a depth of 10 miles just after 2:30 a.m. PT near Eureka in Humboldt...
(UPDATING) Power Out Across the County Tuesday Morning, Schools Closed, Fernbridge Currently Closed Following Early Morning Quake
The USGS is currently forecasting a 13 percent change of a magnitude 5 or greater aftershock in the next week, and only a 1 percent chance of an aftershock of magnitude 6 or more. The survey updates its forecasts regularly. Follow updates here. UPDATE, 12:46 p.m.:. — Hank Sims.
Do You Love the McKay Tract? Do You Know Useful Things? The County is Looking For Four Good Folks to Advise it On All Matters McKay, and One of Those People Could Be You!
If you are interested in advising County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department on the management of the McKay Community Forest, you are encouraged to apply to be part of the McKay Community Forest Advisory Group. The advisory group will share community perspectives, identify needs and opportunities, provide feedback on...
After Beloved Local Silk Artist’s Home Burns Down, Friends Surround Margriet With Loving Hands
Last night, Alicia, Margriet’s daughter, filmed her mother’s house and all her mother’s art and material possessions burning as her mother was taken to the hospital. Her grief and fear for her mother are hard to hear so please choose carefully whether to watch it or not.
