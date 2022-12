If you spot Su Harambe and Anthony Campbell out and about in South Seattle, you will likely see them with others. People stop by the table wherever they are grabbing a cup of coffee or chat with them as they walk down the street. Harambe is a realtor with Windermere, and the couple also owns Redwing Cafe, a beloved vegetarian and vegan spot in Rainier Beach. In the 22 years they have called Seattle's south end home, they have developed a large network of friends, neighbors and acquaintances.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO