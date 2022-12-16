Read full article on original website
Billie Lockerby
Mrs. Billie Irene Lockeby, 87, of Delight, AR, died December 16, 2022. She was born April 21, 1935 in Bowen, AR, to Mary Evy Stark and Rufus Franklin Stone. She married Carlos “Bolly” Lockeby August 4, 1951. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two...
Hope Lions Distribute Christmas Baskets
The Hope Lions Club distributed 125 Christmas baskets Monday to needy Hempstead County families. The club has been distributing Christmas baskets since 1950. Proceeds for the baskets are raised by the annual Christmas Auction which is held the first weekend in December.
Officer Jimmy Bush of Hope Police Promoted to Sergeant
The Hope Police Department is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Officer Jimmy Bush to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bush has 11 years of service in law enforcement and is assigned to the patrol division as a shift supervisor. Congratulations!!
TAKING SERVICE TO A NEW LEVEL – How Janet Conway has shined at ROC and now SkyROCit as a Foster Mom
HOPE, AR – It takes a special person to serve as a DSP at Rainbow of Challenges for more than 15 years. Many could even consider that a full career depending on their circumstances. Then deciding to take that experience to a new level by welcoming a foster child...
Jones joins Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Prescott inducted a new member, Tish Jones, on December 15, 2002. Jones works for the Arkansas Department of Health – Nevada County health Department Unit.
Calvary Baptist Announces Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Services
Anyone looking for a church with a Christmas Eve Candlelight. Service is welcome to attend Calvary Baptist Church at 1301. West Avenue B in Hope at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday evening. ( regardless of the cold! ) The service will include congregational. singing led by Judee Gunter and two Christmas...
Winners named in Hamilton Haven art contest
PRESCOTT – Recently, Hamilton Haven sponsored an art contest for students in Prescott Elementary School. A total of 17 submitted their artwork, with the top two chosen. The winner’s picture will be turned into a Christmas card and used to promote and solicit for Hamilton Haven. The winner was Ruby Cornelius, with Leyla Zacharias coming in second. Both are in the fourth grade. Their families were invited to the school to be photographed with them. Members of the Hamilton Haven board were also on hand for the event. Judges for the contest were Terrie Lynn Bunnell, pastor of First United Methodist Church; PES art teacher Shelby Burke; Hamilton Haven Administrative Assistant Leslie Hughes; Hamilton Haven Executive Director Michele Hamilton Rhodes; Hamilton Haven Admissions/Screening Coordinator Theresa Tyree.
TYSON FOODS MAKES LARGE DONATION TO THE ROC ANGELS CHRISTMAS DRIVE FOR 15 TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Tyson Foods of Hope are pictured with a mountain of donated toys, clothes, blankets,. coats, and toiletries. The donation was made by the management and team members of. Tyson Foods for the 15th consecutive year. This year, Tyson raised more than $8,700 in. drive which will help the ROC Angels...
Curry’s packed for holiday event
PRESCOTT – Christmas came early for children attending Curry’s Annual Christmas Party, held at Curry’s Community Center Saturday. The place was packed with children and their parents/guardians, all looking for gifts for the holidays. A table at the far end of the building was full of toys, though the most popular items were the bicycles out front. Each child was given a ticket and those whose number was drawn got to select either a bike or toy to take home with them.
Cox’s Nevada kindergarten class pens letter to Santa
ROSSTON – This is a letter to Santa from Ms. Cox’s kindergarten class at NES. This is Ms. Cox’s Kindergarten class. They have been a good class this year. These are a few things that they would like for Christmas this year. Bocephus would like a phone. Hunter would like a horse. Jaidah wants a tablet. Jadyn wants an iPad. Troy would like a pig. Joseph wants a truck to drive inside. Timylah wants a puppy. Major would like a four-wheeler. Wesley wants a laptop. Westin wants a phone. Jocelynn would like a baby kitty cat. Ka’Miree wants a puppy dog. Shelby wants a hamster. Asher would like Robux for RoBlox. Oakley wants RoBlox. Sapphire would like a Gabby’s Dollhouse. Josh wants a pet bird.
Jackson’s kindergarten inks Santa letter
ROSSTON – This is a letter to Santa from Mrs. Jackson’s NES kindergarten class. This is Mrs. Jackson’s Kindergarten class. They have been a very good class this year. These are a few things that they would like for Christmas. Zoey would like a xylophone. Rylan would like an electric tractor and trailer. Kason wants a white 18 wheeler truck. Mayson would like a purple bike. Sebastian wants any type of minecraft toy. Shamaria would like a white toy car. Princess would like a big doll with pink hair. Kylar wants a tractor and wagon. Sadie would like a stuffed toy pig. Adalynn wants a coco melon toy. Ezekiel would like a blue robot. Levell wants a rocket ship. Khaysen would like a Spiderman toy. Braxton M wants a SpongeBob toy. Layken would like a toy dolphin. Wyatt wants a baseball and glove. Luke would like a minecraft toy. William wants a Batman robot. Braxton R would like a blue 18 wheeler toy truck. Kason T wants an electric John Deere tractor and trailer.
Garrett Memorial Christian School Seniors Help At Hope Ice Skating Rink
Garrett Memorial Christian School seniors have helped with the city “Ice Skating Rink” this year. Here, Senior Barrett Currie was caught showing some little ones how to skate!. Remember, the rink will be open several more times this season!
Council approves water rate hike
PRESCOTT – Customers of Prescott’s city and rural water system will be seeing higher bills soon. In its December meeting, Monday night, the Prescott City Council approved rate hikes on both systems. This was done because both the city and rural water system have been operating in a deficit situation. Perry Nelson, water superintendent, said he’s been talking about the situation with City Accountant Carl Dalrymple and officer manager Bruce Bean, along with Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver. Nelson showed them figures where the water rates should be in order for the systems to operate in the black.
Hope Varsity Cheerleaders Place 3rd in Arkansas State Cheer Competition
HOPE, AR – The Hope Varsity Cheerleaders competed in the Arkansas State Cheer Competition today and place 3rd out of 11 in the 3-4A All-Girl division. The team had a great performance Friday. What a way to finish off the cheer season! (Photos provided by Kirby Bradley)
Prescott students make dean’s list at Lyon College
BATESVILLE – Lyon College recently announced that 124 students made the fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade-point average and take a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester to appear on the list. Prescott:. Tyler M. Doucet.
HAPS 6th Graders Build Model of Mesopotamia…Out of Graham Crackers!
HOPE, AR – The HAPS sixth graders in Mr. Burg’s social studies class have been learning about Mesopotamia and the development of civilization. To end the semester they made a model of an ancient civilization out of graham crackers. Photos supplied by Mr. Burg.
