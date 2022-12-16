ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter Honors Veterans

TINTON FALLS – The Shrewsbury Towne-Monmouth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presided over a ceremony to honor the work of Soldier On, an organization dedicated to “changing the end of the story” for homeless vets by providing them with shelter and support in an environment that offers dignity, integrity and hope.
Large Self-Storage Facility Approved In Holmdel

HOLMDEL – After major revisions to the initial plan, Holmdel Extra Space won unanimous approval for its self-storage facility from the Holmdel Zoning Board at a meeting Nov. 9. Located at 2125 Route 35, near the Holmdel Towne Center, the facility was initially proposed as a 109,400-square-foot building and...
