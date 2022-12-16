ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More

WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com

Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”

Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
ewrestlingnews.com

Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW

Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling

Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
ewrestlingnews.com

Update – 3 Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode Of RAW

We’ve got a new match confirmed for Monday’s episode of RAW. On Sunday, WWE took to Twitter to announce that we’ll see The Street Profits facing off against The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s...
ewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More

At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com

Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion

A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
ewrestlingnews.com

Brian Myers On His Relationship With Matt Cardona, Talks Love Of Wrestling Toys

At WrestleMania 35, Brian Myers broke his record 269-match losing streak by teaming with Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and dethroning The Revival (FTR) to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. On The Sessions with Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers discussed several topics including his first meeting with his long-time tag...
ewrestlingnews.com

NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month

NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com

Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever

AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
ewrestlingnews.com

Braun Strowman Wants A Part On The Masked Singer – Plans To Release Music

Braun Strowman is ready to step out of the ring and onto the stage for a future season of the hit show ‘The Masked Singer.’. The show sees celebrities don costumes to perform on stage in front of an audience, while a panel of judges tries to guess who is wearing the disguise.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Would Help Him In Promos

Prior to the 2016 WWE Draft, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon were chosen to oversee Monday Night RAW. The two got along well in real life, but played up their conflict onscreen to great effect for the red brand. Foley and the McMahon family have had their share of ups...
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Damian Priest Wishes To Pursue Voiceover Acting

Damian Priest is not only blessed with tremendous athleticism and in-ring prowess, but the Puerto Rican Superstar also possesses a rich voice that’s tailor-made for Hollywood. While speaking on The Archive of B-Sox podcast, Priest acknowledged the idea of pursuing voiceover acting in the future. He said,. “I’ve never...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bushwhacker Luke Says Wrestling Conventions Are Interested In John Lauriniaitis

John Laurinaitis could become a regular of the wrestling convention scene, Bushwhacker Luke has claimed. Earlier this year, Laurinaitis was fired from his role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations for his alleged role in the Vince McMahon controversy. While speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, WWE Hall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy