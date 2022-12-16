Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
Deonna Purrazzo Says Retiring Mickie James Would Be “Career-Defining”
Wrestling veteran Mickie James is on her “last rodeo.”. James, a longtime Impact Knockout, and former star of WWE’s Divas Era, has said that the next match she loses will be her last. James will next face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace at Impact’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. It would be a “career-defining” moment for any wrestler who could rise to the challenge and retire James.
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
Update – 3 Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode Of RAW
We’ve got a new match confirmed for Monday’s episode of RAW. On Sunday, WWE took to Twitter to announce that we’ll see The Street Profits facing off against The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s...
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
Brian Myers On His Relationship With Matt Cardona, Talks Love Of Wrestling Toys
At WrestleMania 35, Brian Myers broke his record 269-match losing streak by teaming with Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona) and dethroning The Revival (FTR) to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. On The Sessions with Renee Young podcast, Brian Myers discussed several topics including his first meeting with his long-time tag...
NJPW Planning Surprises For Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
NJPW will hold its Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event on January 4. It is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. While appearing on The Sessions podcast, Rocky Romero promised that there would be surprises at the show. As previously reported, Mercedes Varnado, better known to WWE...
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
Braun Strowman Wants A Part On The Masked Singer – Plans To Release Music
Braun Strowman is ready to step out of the ring and onto the stage for a future season of the hit show ‘The Masked Singer.’. The show sees celebrities don costumes to perform on stage in front of an audience, while a panel of judges tries to guess who is wearing the disguise.
Mick Foley Says Stephanie McMahon Would Help Him In Promos
Prior to the 2016 WWE Draft, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon were chosen to oversee Monday Night RAW. The two got along well in real life, but played up their conflict onscreen to great effect for the red brand. Foley and the McMahon family have had their share of ups...
Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We’ve got several matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a North American Championship match featuring Wes Lee facing off against Tony D’Angelo. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was taped last week, below:
Damian Priest Wishes To Pursue Voiceover Acting
Damian Priest is not only blessed with tremendous athleticism and in-ring prowess, but the Puerto Rican Superstar also possesses a rich voice that’s tailor-made for Hollywood. While speaking on The Archive of B-Sox podcast, Priest acknowledged the idea of pursuing voiceover acting in the future. He said,. “I’ve never...
Bushwhacker Luke Says Wrestling Conventions Are Interested In John Lauriniaitis
John Laurinaitis could become a regular of the wrestling convention scene, Bushwhacker Luke has claimed. Earlier this year, Laurinaitis was fired from his role as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations for his alleged role in the Vince McMahon controversy. While speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, WWE Hall...
