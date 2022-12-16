Read full article on original website
Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
fox9.com
Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Texas, returns to Minnesota for first court appearance
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis murder suspect on the run for months is now back in a local jail after authorities arrested her in Texas. Erica Roberts made her first court appearance in Hennepin County District Court Monday afternoon, accused in the deadly shooting of Tanasha Austin, a mother of two children under the age of 12, in March.
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
fox9.com
Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
fox9.com
Murderer gets 30 years for fatal stabbing, claims jail is violating medical privacy rights
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death earlier this year also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights while in custody. A jury found Derek Leake guilty of second-degree murder in...
ccxmedia.org
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
fox9.com
Man sentenced for deadly bus stabbing files lawsuit against Hennepin County Jail
Derek Leake was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for a brutal stabbing death. He also filed a lawsuit claiming the Hennepin County Jail violated his medical privacy rights.
BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man
NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
BCA: New Auburn man shot dead by Hutchinson cops was armed with knife
A welfare check on a man in New Auburn, Minnesota, who family say was experiencing a mental health crisis, ended when three officers with the Hutchinson Police Department fatally shot him while he was armed with a knife. That's according to new information released Saturday by the Minnesota Bureau of...
Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center
A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center. Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1. The victim...
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley
A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
krwc1360.com
Significant Drug Arrest in Meeker County
Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized this week during a raid in Litchfield in neighboring Meeker County. Members of the C-6 Drug and Gang Task Force were executing a search warrant when two people jumped out a second story window and fled on foot. They were arrested a short distance later, along with two other people who remained in the residence.
Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after he was found lying on the ground in Coon Rapids Wednesday morning. According to the department, officers and EMS located the man on the street near the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.
