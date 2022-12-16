ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka police arrest 3 people in connection to 89 property damage reports

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka Police arrested three people in connection to a string of property damages that caused over $100,000 in damages across the west metro. The reports began in August, with businesses, religious sites, schools, and residents reporting mostly damaged windows from BBs and metal nuts. Minnetonka Police Captain Jason Tait told FOX 9 that after struggling to find leads, they reached out to neighboring suburbs and soon realized the vandalism was happening across the west metro.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA identifies officers who shot, killed New Auburn man

NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...
NEW AUBURN, MN
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff seeks information about fatal hit-and-run in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Fridley on Friday.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a man was laying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Friday.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene after the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.
FRIDLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
SARTELL, MN
myklgr.com

Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid

A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Fridley

A man was found dead in the road Friday evening in Fridley, having apparently been struck by a motorist who fled the scene before police arrived. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Fridley police were called at 5:17 p.m. about a man lying on the ground near the 6000 block of East River Road. First responders got the scene and pronounced the unidentified victim dead.
FRIDLEY, MN
krwc1360.com

Significant Drug Arrest in Meeker County

Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized this week during a raid in Litchfield in neighboring Meeker County. Members of the C-6 Drug and Gang Task Force were executing a search warrant when two people jumped out a second story window and fled on foot. They were arrested a short distance later, along with two other people who remained in the residence.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy