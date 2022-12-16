NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- Family members say Brent Alsleben was suffering from a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by law enforcement early Thursday, and now authorities have identified the officers who fired their guns and discharged their Tasers.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke, and Tyler Schmeling from the Hutchinson Police Department fired their guns, while Andrew Demeyer and David Olson with the McLeod County Sheriff's Office discharged their Tasers. Family told WCCO that Alsleben, 34, was diagnosed with bipoloar Schizoaffective in 2011. They said he was off his medication and became withdrawn...

