Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Thunder (11-17) are on a four-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came on a Tyler Herro mid-range game-winner for the Miami Heat on Wednesday. This will be the second game of a seven-game homestand.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (13-15) have lost three consecutive games with their most recent loss against the LA Clippers. It will be the fifth consecutive road game for the Timberwolves, who continue to miss Karl-Anthony Towns.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 16 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Probable starting lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Jalen Williams

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards

Austin Rivers

Jaden McDaniels

Kyle Anderson

Naz Reid

Timberwolves at Thunder notable injuries

Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain. Ousmane Dieng is out due to a fractured wrist. Kenrich Williams is out due to a knee sprain

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to a calf strain. Rudy Gobert is questionable due to an ankle sprain. D’Angelo Russell is questionable due to a knee contusion. Taurean Prince is out due to a shoulder subluxation. Jordan McLaughlin is out due to a calf strain.