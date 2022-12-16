Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Thunder (11-17) are on a four-game losing streak. Their most recent loss came on a Tyler Herro mid-range game-winner for the Miami Heat on Wednesday. This will be the second game of a seven-game homestand.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves (13-15) have lost three consecutive games with their most recent loss against the LA Clippers. It will be the fifth consecutive road game for the Timberwolves, who continue to miss Karl-Anthony Towns.
How to watch
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
- Date: Friday, Dec. 16
- Time: 7 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Oklahoma
Probable starting lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Josh Giddey
- Lu Dort
- Jalen Williams
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards
- Austin Rivers
- Jaden McDaniels
- Kyle Anderson
- Naz Reid
Timberwolves at Thunder notable injuries
Thunder: Chet Holmgren is out due to foot surgery. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to an ankle sprain. Ousmane Dieng is out due to a fractured wrist. Kenrich Williams is out due to a knee sprain
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns is out due to a calf strain. Rudy Gobert is questionable due to an ankle sprain. D’Angelo Russell is questionable due to a knee contusion. Taurean Prince is out due to a shoulder subluxation. Jordan McLaughlin is out due to a calf strain.
Comments / 0