Related
Livestock Barn Fire Near Eden Valley
A livestock barn near Eden Valley was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office say at just after 2am, they received the report of a barn on fire at the address of 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The property owner, 63-year-old Dennis Fink...
Friday Morning Crash on Interstate 94 Sends One to the St. Cloud Hospital
Two drivers collided on Interstate 94 in Stearns County early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened on Westbound I-94 just after 5 a.m. The vehicles were traveling in the same direction when they crashed. The roads were iced up and it was snowy at the time of the accident.
Stearns Co Turkey Barn Destroyed by Fire
A turkey barn in Stearns County was destroyed by fire early Monday morning, however there were no animal in the structure at the time. At just after 3:30am, while patrolling in Oak Township, a Stearns County Deputy saw a turkey barn on fire, northeast of New Munich and reported that it was fully engulfed.
Barn A Total Loss Following Fire In Eden Lake Township
PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A large fire destroyed a barn in Eden Lake Township early Sunday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. at 23712 150th Street in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 63-year-old Dennis Fink, of Paynesville, was awaken by his dog barking outside...
Nearly 400 crashes, spinouts reported Monday
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol says deputies responded to more than 400 crashes, spinouts and jackknifed semis statewide Monday during Minnesota's latest round of falling snow. The State Patrol's public information officer reported 216 crashes, 171 spinouts and four jackknifed semis between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. across...
New Munich Turkey Barn Destroyed By Fire
NEW MUNICH (WJON News) - Several fire crews responded to a turkey barn fire in New Munich Monday. Just after 3:30 a.m., a Stearns County deputy was on patrol when he reported a turkey barn was fully engulfed. New Munich, Melrose and Freeport fire departments were called to the scene...
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
One Injured in Semi Roll-Over in Stearns County
(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN) On Thursday morning, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a semi and trailer that went into the ditch and rolled onto its side. The location incident was in front of 33221 County Road 10 in Albany Township. The caller stated that the driver was standing in the cab and was in a lot of pain. The driver of the semi was identified as 25 year-old Cody Nathaniel-Robert Gravelle of St. Cloud. He stated that he was traveling northbound when he began to enter the east ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll. Gravelle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance. The truck was fully loaded with bottled water when it rolled. There was heavy snow falling at the time and it is believed that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Stearns County Deputies were assisted on scene by Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance.
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, with the Minnesota State Patrol, has another question and answer with "Ask a Trooper." Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I've seen 60 mph white speed limit signs then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don't say "limit" on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn't illegal but not a good idea.
Minnesota researchers aim to reduce deer-vehicle collisions along Highway 61, other roadways
Deer bounding across Highway 61 are an often unwelcome sight for motorists along the North Shore. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports around 2,000 deer-vehicle collisions occur each year across the state. State officials, however, think that number is much larger, possibly in the tens of thousands. According to...
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Package Stolen, Counterfeit Bills Passed in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a couple of items were stolen from a package from a business on the 1200 block of Coon Drive. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. Simondet says St. Cloud Police is also reporting a couple of counterfeit $20 bills that were passed...
Minnesota driving forecast: Blowing snow will impact holiday travel
Snow on Wednesday, and blowing snow for the rest of the week, will likely impact any holiday travel you'll be doing, both on the roads and in the air. Dangerous travel is likely amid the blowing snow in the Midwest, including Minnesota.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
Clearwater Man Hurt in I-94 Crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater man was hurt when his car collided with a semi Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Thomas Middendorf was heading west on Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. when his car came in contact with a westbound semi. The crash happened...
BCA Releases More Details on Officer Involved Shooting
NEW AUBURN (WJON News) -- The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who died during a use-of-force incident on Thursday, Dec. 15 in New Auburn in Sibley County. The BCA has released the identity of the officers involved. According to the medical examiner, 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, of New...
Developing: Heavy police presence at Patch & Minnesota
This is a developing situation and information can change quickly before it is confirmed. Readers should rely on reputable sources, and not social med...
Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff. According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the...
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
