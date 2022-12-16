Read full article on original website
Lynne Barrett
3d ago
I agree 💯%! The endless handwringing and studies have cost 100's of 1000's of dollars for exactly ZERO results. They need to be replaced by people who have had to live outside. As you point out, but seems to be ignored, these are actual human beings.
Readers respond: Hope from new homelessness approach
I am encouraged that the Portland leadership is now responding to homelessness using a different approach, one that features scale and an orientation towards solutions, (“Portland leaders jumpstart new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion,” Nov. 30). It seems that previous iterations largely resulted in the perpetuation of the problem instead of facing addiction, mental illness and housing availability more directly. Hopefully the long-term interactions between campers and the staff within the city-managed sites will build personal relationships and trust. Certainly, some mid-course corrections will be necessary to adjust to the realities on the ground. But I believe that the overall structure of this ambitious project makes sense.
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
Kate Brown diversified Oregon’s bench; challengers ousted 3 judges
When Gov. Kate Brown appointed Chanpone Sinlapasai to the Multnomah County Circuit Court bench in September 2021, Sinlapasai became the first ethnic Lao judge in the United States. The judge’s milestone reflected a deliberate change under Brown. As governor, Brown made the point of diversifying Oregon’s judiciary. Of her...
Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain
While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless camps
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Dec. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations
TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
kptv.com
Former Portland-area non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland-area nonprofit director pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $320,000 in COVID relief funds for small businesses. In 2017, Theodore Johnson, age 62, began working as the director of operations for Ten Penny International Housing Foundation, an Oregon-based non-profit helping people with affordable housing and rental assistance.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Police Raiding Shroom House
Last Wednesday, WW examined the improbable holiday phenomenon of Shroom House, a West Burnside storefront selling psychedelic mushrooms at retail (“Mushroom Pop-Up,” Dec. 7). Last Thursday, police raided the shop. Four men were arrested, including the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie Jr., and the man said to be the shop’s manager, Jeremiahs Geronimo. In Multnomah County Circuit Court, attorneys for the accused said their clients didn’t know their business was illegal. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 9, police had been keeping tabs on the shop for a week. On Dec. 7, two cops “entered the store and bought over 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.” The mushrooms “presumptively tested positive to containing psilocybin.” Here’s what our readers had to say:
KGW
After years homeless in NE Portland, woman transitions into housing
Tara Pietromonaco has been living among car camps on NE 33rd Drive for three years. Now, finally, she’s moving into a place of her own.
Readers respond: Barnett’s contributions to Cowlitz tribe overlooked
I read with interest your Dec. 4 article, “Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep Ilani Casino rivals at bay raises questions,” and as a member of the Cowlitz Tribe, I would like to say a few things in defense of our late leader David Barnett. While recognizing...
Opinion: Up to $7.5 billion for Interstate Bridge replacement project? Time to rightsize for reality
Pham represents House District 46-outer Southeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature and serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation. She formerly worked as a community organizer for Oregon Just Transition Alliance, APANO, Portland Clean Energy Fund, and OPAL Bus Riders Unite. The hardest part of my job...
WWEEK
Advocates Question Director Hiring Plan for Joint Office of Homeless Services
The advocacy group Shelter Now is pushing back against what its leaders say is a hasty process for hiring a new permanent director for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, the joint city-county venture that will spend $260 million this year. Longtime JOHS director Marc Jolin stepped down earlier this...
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
multco.us
‘Clear common sense’: Board taps surplus funds to help 3,400 households avoid eviction, while accelerating work to help people leave streets for housing
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15 unanimously approved $15 million to help as many as 3,400 households avoid homelessness over the next six months — drawing from Supportive Housing Services Measure funds to shore up eviction-prevention programs expanded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland
A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
WWEEK
Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft
In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
Fatal police shooting of SE Portland homeowner was lawful, grand jury rules
A grand jury found that Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk acted lawfully when he shot and killed a Southeast Portland homeowner who was firing a gun outside his house, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Thursday, meaning members believed...
kptv.com
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
Pedestrian killed in North Portland; driver stayed at scene
The crash at the intersection of N. Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place happened just after 9 p.m.
