Multnomah County, OR

Lynne Barrett
3d ago

I agree 💯%! The endless handwringing and studies have cost 100's of 1000's of dollars for exactly ZERO results. They need to be replaced by people who have had to live outside. As you point out, but seems to be ignored, these are actual human beings.

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Hope from new homelessness approach

I am encouraged that the Portland leadership is now responding to homelessness using a different approach, one that features scale and an orientation towards solutions, (“Portland leaders jumpstart new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion,” Nov. 30). It seems that previous iterations largely resulted in the perpetuation of the problem instead of facing addiction, mental illness and housing availability more directly. Hopefully the long-term interactions between campers and the staff within the city-managed sites will build personal relationships and trust. Certainly, some mid-course corrections will be necessary to adjust to the realities on the ground. But I believe that the overall structure of this ambitious project makes sense.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Move campers from floodplain

While walking through the Foster Floodplain Natural Area recently, we noticed a group of people offering breakfast to people camping in tents, (“Portland has dramatically escalated tent sweeps,” Dec. 10). Although I appreciate the idea that people want to help other people, especially with necessities like food, wouldn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

TriMet FX2 rollout undermined by delays, other frustrations

TriMet touted its new bus rapid transit line along Division Street as a faster, more efficient way to connect downtown Portland to Gresham, with frequent service promising buses every 12 minutes most hours. Three months into the FX2′s operations, some riders say delays and other trade-offs have stepped on some...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former Portland-area non-profit director pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Portland-area nonprofit director pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $320,000 in COVID relief funds for small businesses. In 2017, Theodore Johnson, age 62, began working as the director of operations for Ten Penny International Housing Foundation, an Oregon-based non-profit helping people with affordable housing and rental assistance.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Police Raiding Shroom House

Last Wednesday, WW examined the improbable holiday phenomenon of Shroom House, a West Burnside storefront selling psychedelic mushrooms at retail (“Mushroom Pop-Up,” Dec. 7). Last Thursday, police raided the shop. Four men were arrested, including the shop’s alleged owner, Steven Tachie Jr., and the man said to be the shop’s manager, Jeremiahs Geronimo. In Multnomah County Circuit Court, attorneys for the accused said their clients didn’t know their business was illegal. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Dec. 9, police had been keeping tabs on the shop for a week. On Dec. 7, two cops “entered the store and bought over 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.” The mushrooms “presumptively tested positive to containing psilocybin.” Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
multco.us

‘Clear common sense’: Board taps surplus funds to help 3,400 households avoid eviction, while accelerating work to help people leave streets for housing

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15 unanimously approved $15 million to help as many as 3,400 households avoid homelessness over the next six months — drawing from Supportive Housing Services Measure funds to shore up eviction-prevention programs expanded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
The Oregonian

Pedestrian fatally struck in North Portland

A man died Sunday night after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and Interstate Place, according to Portland police. He was killed while walking about 9 p.m. and the driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said. The police bureau’s Major Crash...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
TROUTDALE, OR
