Rochester, MN

KROC News

Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Crazy chase that ended in discovery of meth in Freeborn County sends man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs after a high-speed chase in Freeborn County results in prison time for a Minneapolis man. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36, was sentenced Monday to nine years and 11 months behind bars. Ingram pleaded guilty in November to one count of first-degree controlled substance crime. Five other criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
Faribault County Register

Fighting demons ‘When the Smoke Clears’

Law enforcement officers, EMS and ambulance personnel, and firefighters, all see some horrific and terrible things during their daily work. Bad vehicle accidents – some which are fatal; domestic violence and other injuries or deaths; suicides; or horrendous fires that destroy homes or other property. And what these emergency...
FARIBAULT COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Traffic on I-35 near Ellendale

(ABC 6 News) – Car crash on 1-35 near Ellendale brings traffic to a crawl. No word on what the cause of the crash is or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and we will have more updates as information becomes available.
ELLENDALE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
